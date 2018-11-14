We could see an Olympus OM-D EM1X in January

While full-frame seems to be the buzzword in camera world at the moment, with several launches this year, it doesn't look like we're going to see a full-frame Olympus camera any time soon.

While Canon and Nikon have announced full-frame mirrorless cameras alongside their DSLR ranges, Sony has continued to extend its full-frame mirrorless range with the Alpha A7 III, and Panasonic has announced the development of two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, Olympus reaffirmed its commitment to the Micro Four Thirds system at Photokina 2018 in September – and it looks like it could soon make good on that promise.

43rumors.com is reporting that we could see a flagship OM-D E-M1X to replace the E-M1 Mark II in January next year, with the new camera featuring a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Aimed at sports and wildlife photographers, the new camera is said to be able to shoot at 18fps, while it will also offer a huge exposure compensation range of 7.5EV and will support handheld high-resolution image capture of around 80MP.

Built-in vertical grip

Interestingly, if the dimensions are to be believed (144.4 x 146.8 x 75.8mm) it appears the E-M1X will feature a built-in vertical grip similar to that on the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II and the Nikon D5, and the new E-M1X would be quite a bit bigger than the existing E-M1 Mark II with its optional battery grip.

Whatever the specs turn out to be, it's going to have to be a pretty special camera if it's going to tempt people away from Olympus's full-frame rivals. As soon as we hear more news, we'll let you know.