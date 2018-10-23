We could see a 'baby' Sony Alpha A9 before Christmas

Rumors are building that we'll see a new flagship APS-C mirrorless camera from Sony, and it could be announced before Christmas.

We reported a couple of weeks ago that we could see a replacement to the Alpha A6500, but SonyAlphaRumors.com has information that the new camera could in fact sit above the Alpha A6500 in the range.

The new camera would be the start of a new line of cameras for Sony, with a centrally positioned electronic viewfinder similar to Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras.

'Baby' got back (illuminated sensor)

Rumors suggest it could be seen as a 'baby' Alpha A9, the company's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, something that Nikon has done with its D5 and D500 DSLR models.

Specifications of the new camera are sketchy, but the rumors suggest that it matches and in some aspects exceeds the performance of the Fujifilm X-T3, with better AF and in-body image stabilization, while it will match the 20fps burst shooting speed of the Alpha A9.

As for the sensor, Sony's just updated the database of sensors it manufactures, which includes a back-illuminated (BSI) 26MP APS-C sensor, which would be a good fit for the new camera.

We could see an announcement in the coming weeks. Whether that will be in time for New York's PhotoPlus next week, only time will tell.