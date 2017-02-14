Watch this self-driving car successfully navigate a rainy road at night

Drive.ai has been hard at work developing autonomous car software since it introduced itself last summer, but the Silicon Valley tech startup now has something to show for it.

An impressive video demonstration was just released by Drive.ai showing the progress of its self-driving vehicle technology.

In the video, Drive.ai's autonomous car handles realistic hazards faced by everyday commuters like four-way stops, nighttime traffic, and rainy roads.

The test was run in Mountain View, Calif. and utilized the company's deep learning algorithms to overcome common pitfalls of automated driving - primarily confusing reflections and glare from incoming traffic during wet or dark conditions.

Drive.ai also points out a few other standout moments in its demonstration video, including navigating a narrow lane 30 seconds in, successfully avoiding a car after getting cut off at the one minute mark, and supposedly even understanding a broken red light at 1:50.

Though Drive.ai didn't announce any plans of when to expect its tech to arrive on the market, this demo shows the group hasn't been slacking off - especially as competitors such as Google, Uber, Nvidia and Tesla all race to make autonomous driving the new normal on the road.