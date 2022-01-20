How to watch every Real Madrid football match online from anywhere in the world

Audio player loading…

It's not just people in Spain who want to watch every Real Madrid live stream match. Ask any football fan who the best team in the world is and, through gritted teeth, they'll probably say Real Madrid. With almost limitless cash reserves, an impressive club history and some of the best players on the planet, it's good to know that you can watch a Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world with a VPN.

Every single Real Madrid game is available to watch online and sometimes on TV, whether they're playing in La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España (Spanish Super Cup) and even possibly the Club World Cup and European Super Cup too.

We'll break it down region by region, but the luckiest Real Madrid fans at the moment are those based in the US, who can watch a huge number of their games on ESPN+, with their other fixtures on Paramount+. The going's good in the UK too, where, between them, BT Sport and Premier Sports provide coverage of all Real Madrid live streams.

In Canada, a lot of games are shown on DAZN and TSN, while fans based in Australia can tune into most fixtures on Kayo Sports and Stan Sport, with the odd game on SBS. Read on for full details and don't forget to use a VPN to access your regular Real Madrid live stream if you're out of the country.

Real Madrid live stream anywhere in the world

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your regular Real Madrid live stream service, you'll want a VPN. This will help you circumvent the geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching a game in particular parts of the world.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue. They're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Real Madrid live streams from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's compatible with most smart devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and more. It's secure, speedy and simple-to-use. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you before you commit, and it can help you access any Real Madrid live stream where you find yourself blocked. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it, then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to.

USA: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España

ESPN is the official US broadcaster for La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España.

However, while some La Liga and Supercopa de España games are shown on the network's TV channels, for the most comprehensive coverage you'll want to subscribe to ESPN Plus.

You can get ESPN through the following cable-cutting services:

Champions League

CBS is the Champions League TV rights holder in the US. That means you can watch Real Madrid in the Champions League on CBS or its streaming service Paramount Plus.

UK: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga, Copa del Rey

You can watch Real Madrid in action in La Liga and the Copa del Rey on Premier Sports, which is available on TV from £12.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only option available, also costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation, though you can get La Liga TV only for a reduced fee of £7.99 per month.

Champions League, Supercopa de España

BT Sport, meanwhile, has the rights to both the Champions League and the Supercopa de España, which means you can watch Real Madrid on the BT Sport TV channels, the BT Sport website or through the BT Sport apps.

CAN: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga

Real Madrid fans based in Canada can watch La Liga on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you can live stream coverage on the network's website by logging in with the details of your TV provider.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to streaming service TSN Direct for $7.99 a day, $19.99 a month or $199.90 if you commit to the service for a year.

Champions League

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Real Madrid in the Champions League, where you can watch all of their games for just $20 per month, or subscribe annually for $150.

There are no broadcasters for the Copa del Rey or Supercopa de España in Canada.

AUS: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga

You can watch Real Madrid in action in La Liga by subscribing to either beIN Sports or Kayo Sports, both of which offer new users a two-week free trial.

Kayo Sports would be our recommendation, as it includes beIN in its package, in addition to an enormous variety of live sports.

Champions League

Stan Sport is the place to watch the Champions League in Australia, with a subscription costing $20 per month.

Supercopa de España

Free-to-air channel SBS has the rights to Supercopa de España games in Australia, which means you can live stream Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup games for free on SBS On Demand.

There are no broadcasters for the Copa del Rey in Australia.

NZ: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga

beIN Sports has the rights to live La Liga coverage in New Zealand, and Sky subscribers can add it to their package at an additional cost of $31.99 per month.

Champions League

Spark Sport is the place to watch Champions League football in New Zealand, with a subscription costing $24.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Spark Sport 7-day free trial (NZ$24.99 per month after)

There are no broadcasters for the Copa del Rey or Supercopa de España in New Zealand.

India: Real Madrid live stream

La Liga, Supercopa de España

Viacom18 Media has the exclusive TV rights to air La Liga and Supercopa de España matches in India, which means you can watch Real Madrid in action on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

Champions League

Sony Pictures Networks is the place to watch the Champions League, and you can live stream Real Madrid's Champions League games on the over-the-top streaming service SonyLIV.

There are no broadcasters for the Copa del Rey in India.

Can I watch a Real Madrid live stream on Real Madrid TV?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley)

Real Madrid TV is the club's own TV channel and streaming service, which is free and available in Spanish and English.

You have to sign up to use it, and it provides coverage of Real Madrid games, including all of their pre-season friendlies - which often aren't shown anywhere else - and La Liga games. The catch is that you won't be able to live stream them. They are for live TV only.

You also get pre- and post-match interviews and analysis plus a host of on-demand interviews, documentaries and classic matches.

Real Madrid fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Alexandr Medvedkov)

All times are given in ET. Add 5 hours for GMT, 10.5 hours for IST, 16 hours for AEDT and 18 hours for NZDT. Take away 3 hours for PT.

January 2022

Sun, 23 Jan: Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga, 10.15am

February 2022

Sun, 6 Feb: Real Madrid vs Granada, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 13 Feb: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Tue, 15 Feb: PSG vs Real Madrid, Champions League, 3pm

Sun, 20 Feb: Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 27 Feb: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

March 2022

Sun, 6 Mar: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga, TBC

Wed, 9 Mar: Real Madrid vs PSG, Champions League, 3pm

Sun, 13 Mar: Mallorca vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 20 Mar: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga, TBC

April 2022

Sun, 3 Apr: Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 10 Apr: Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 17 Apr: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Wed, 20 Apr: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

May 2022

Sun, 1 May: Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 8 May: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Wed, 11 May: Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 15 May: Cadiz vs Real Madrid, La Liga, TBC

Sun, 22 May: Real Madrid vs Real Betis, La Liga, TBC