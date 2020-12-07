Washington vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL week 13 game anywhere tonight

The Steelers could go 12-0 if they beat Washington today, and though they're the overwhelming favorites, the Burgundy and Gold have shown flashes of promise in recent weeks and have much more riding on this game than Pittsburgh. After a weekend in which the Giants beat the Seahawks to get their fourth win in a row, and the Jets came withing five seconds of upsetting the Raiders, don't rule anything out. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Washington vs Steelers live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

Washington vs Steelers live stream Today's Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers game kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT (10pm GMT) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Washington are certainly not out of the race for the playoffs, but they're now a game behind the Giants in the NFC East and have arguably a slightly tougher schedule than their rivals.

But with two victories from their last two, they've got a bit of wind in their sails, and could well have an opportunity against a Steelers team that's on a short week, and a fairly disorienting one too. Their clash with the Ravens was rescheduled three times and eventually played out in a weird Wednesday afternoon slot, and the timing of today's game is odd too.

Pittsburgh's record is still perfect, but ludicrous as it seems to criticize the NFL's only unbeaten team, their performances haven't been all that special of late. And Washington have had plenty of time to put a plan together after their blowout Thanksgiving night beating of the Cowboys.

It's been five years since Washington last made the playoffs, but Alex Smith has overcome much greater challenges, and what a story it would be if he managed to drag his team to the NFC East title. Read on as we explain how to watch Washington vs Steelers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Washington vs Steelers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Washington vs Steelers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Washington vs Steelers game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm ET/2pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Washington vs Steelers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Washington vs Steelers game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including Washington vs Steelers.

Washington vs Steelers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Washington vs Steelers clash kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT in Canada, and TSN and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Washington vs Steelers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team game kicks off at 10pm GMT on Monday evening, and is being shown on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass (£33.99) that you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Steelers vs Washington: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Steelers vs Washington game, which is scheduled to start at 9am AEDT on Tuesday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Steelers vs Washington. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service. Another option we highly recommend you consider is NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).