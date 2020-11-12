Warrington vs Hull live stream: how to watch 2020 Super League playoffs from anywhere

It's been a bumpy journey, but we've made it to the Super League playoffs earlier than expected. The traditional five-team playoff format was switched to four teams, but now we've settled on six. The top two, Wigan and St Helens, have a bye to the semi-finals, where they'll each face one of the next four, who play each other in the elimination playoffs this week. Warrington Wolves vs Hull is the first of these, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Super League playoff live stream and watch all the rugby action online from anywhere.

Warrington vs Hull live stream Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC kicks off at 7.45pm GMT, which is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Full TV and streaming options are listed below, and by using a good VPN, you'll be able to watch your preferred Super League stream from anywhere in the world.

As the side that finished in third, Warrington have been handed the favourable draw, Hull having clinched the sixth and final playoff spot. However, as we all know form can go out of the window in the playoffs.

The sides last faced off in early September, with the Wolves running out worthy 37-12 winners thanks to a pair of tries from Jake Mamo, and further efforts from Mike Cooper, Matty Ashton, Leilani Latu and Blake Austin.

Steve Price has a strong squad at his disposal, but there are some key figures out of action, not least Tom Lineham and Cooper. That said, they were depleted by Covid the last time they faced Hull and that didn't hold them back.

The good news for the Airlie Birds is that they've got nothing to lose. They've already been written off by most rugby league watchers, but it just wouldn't be the playoffs without at least one shock.

You can watch all the action live, no matter where you are in the world, by following our Warrington vs Hull live stream guide below.

More sport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC from abroad

If you want to watch UK rugby league action, there are plenty of Super League live stream and TV options available in countries all over the world - and we've recommended some of the best places to start below.

But while they're all great options that have been vetted by rugby league fans like ourselves, you still might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby league live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Warrington vs Hull live stream: how to watch Super League playoff rugby online in the UK

Folks in the UK need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Warrington Wolves vs Hull. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm GMT and coverage will start at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena, with streaming available via the Sky Go app for customers. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Monthly Sports Pass is by far the best value option. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch the elimination playoff game, but it's not nearly as friendly on the pocket. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on your Sky Go app or on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream the rugby as if you were at home.

Hull vs Warrington Wolves live stream: how to watch rugby Super League 2020 in the US

Fox Sports has the rights to the Super League in the US, and you can watch Hull vs Warrington Wolves on Fox Soccer Plus. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT, and coverage gets underway 15 minutes earlier. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many options, we reckon the best solution for most Hull and Warrington fans is FuboTV, as it offers a FREE 1-week trial and lets you add Fox Soccer Plus for just $6 extra on top of its base package price of $59.99 a month. Remember, whichever service you trial or choose, you can take your favorite sports streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Related: how to watch an NFL live stream

Warrington Wolves vs Hull live stream: how to watch UK Super League rugby online in Australia

Fans of UK Super League rugby Down Under can tune into the Warrington Wolves vs Hull playoff on Fox League - available through Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 6.45am AEDT. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. However, there's a 10-day FREE TRIAL you can take advantage of, so at least you'll know what you're getting. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.