Don't miss your last chance to get a free Nintendo Switch with EE's Black Friday phone deals

Update: Sorry...it finally happened! EE has pulled this barnstormer of a pre-Black Friday offer, we're afraid. All we can suggest at this point is to head over to our best Black Friday phone deals guide and pick out your favourite from the swathes that are still available.

Tick tock, tick tock...you only have until midnight tonight to grand one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

EE has really brought its A-game the year with a mobile phone deal that we knew would be one of the greatest of 2019's massive tech sales event - an impressive freebie offer thrown in with some of the year's finest smartphones.

The promotion is simple - buy one of a select list of phone contracts from EE and get a free Nintendo Switch. Not really the gaming type? Not a problem, EE will throw in a 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV instead.

Options on the phone include a handsome array - from the superb Huawei P30 Pro to a trio of Samsung's great value mid-tier handsets. There's full details of the tariffs and handsets, just don't take too long making your mind up...!

Black Friday phone deals are now coming thick and fast

Huawei phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Huawei P30 Pro with 10GB of data for £59 a month and £50 upfront

Arguably one of the best phones currently on the market, the Huawei P30 Pro combines a high-powered camera with an impressive 50x zoom with a giant battery, beautiful display and a top of the line processor.

Huawei P30 Lite with 10GB of data for £34 a month and nothing upfront

It takes everything great about the P30 and P30 Pro and condenses down the price tag. Getting a phone of this calibre on EE as well as that freebie for this price is an impressive feat.

Samsung phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 10GB of data for £31 a month and nothing upfront

If you fancy getting a Samsung deal with these freebies but don't want to pay too much, this will be the one for you. It gets you both the free Switch/TV and this device for just £31 a month.

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 10GB of data for £49 a month and nothing upfront

Spinning cameras, fancy specs and lots of tech gimmicks, the Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a lot of surprises behind its relatively affordable price tag here - a price that gets even better with the freebie you will also be receiving.

Why should I get my next phone deal from EE?

EE is the UK's fastest 4G network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that it frequently has some of the best phone deals out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.