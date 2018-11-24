Wales vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's rugby union from anywhere

2018's rugby union autumn internationals come to an end this weekend and it's time for Wales to clash with South Africa on home turf in Cardiff. This guide will let you watch all the action from the comfort of home, or anywhere else you can get an internet connection for that matter. Live stream Wales vs South Africa fro free from anywhere.

Wales vs South Africa rugby union - where and when Wales vs South Africa takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff today (Saturday, November 24). Kick-off is at 5.20pm GMT, which is 12.20pmm ET, 9.20am PT and 4.20am Sunday morning AEDT and 7:30pm in Joburg.

Wales are on a roll as Warren Gatland's team continue a winning streak having already beaten Scotland, Australia and Tonga, winning all their autumn international games so far. Wales is on its longest winning streak since the 2004 season with its current eight wins. The team winning against South Africa will make that a nine streak win, something it's not managed since 1999.

Will that winning streak continue against the mighty Springboks? South Africa have only lost to England after a thrillingly close 12-11 finish. They've beaten Scotland and France already. South Africa will be sticking with the line-up that beat Scotland while Wales replaces full-back Leigh Halfpenny with Saracens back Liam Williams.

For all the info about how to watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream, read on. The good old BBC will be showing it in the UK, so you can tune in for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country this weekend.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the UK for free

Great news! The Wales vs South Africa autumn international will be shown live on BBC Two in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks off at 5.20pm GMT.

Alternatively you can access the action live via BBC iPlayer or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later.

Not in the Wales or the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on the BBC website or iPlayer, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage on TVPlayer without having to find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch Wales vs South Africa online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Wales vs South Africa on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

Where else can I watch the rugby with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Japan, France, Italy, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

