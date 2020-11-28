Wales vs England live stream: how to watch Nations Cup rugby free and anywhere today

The Dragons host their neighbours and rugby rivals on Saturday knowing that a big win could stop the visitors from reaching the Autumn Nations Cup final - but in-form England will be out to make it three wins in three in their campaign. Read on to find out how to get a free Wales vs England live stream and watch the Nations Cup rugby online, no matter where you are in the world today.

From their side, Wales know that if they chalk up four tries and register a heavy score difference, it could be them heading to the final. In a different era, that wouldn't have been an unrealistic aim, but with Wayne Pivac's transitional team having lost six of their last seven Tests, its easy to see why many are writing off their chances.

Watch a free Wales vs England live stream Kick-off for Wales vs England at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli is scheduled for 4pm GMT today (Saturday, November 28), so that's an 11am ET / 8am PT start in the US and 3am AEDT whistle early the following day in Australia. Full TV and streaming options are below, including how to watch Wales vs England free online in Wales - and with the help of a good VPN you can take your preferred local coverage with you wherever you are.

Ominously for the Welsh, Eddie Jones is bringing a pretty much full strength squad to Llanelli, with George Ford set to sit in 10 and captain Owen Farrell also in the starting 15, suggesting England will be looking to finish the group in an offensive manner.

With a England delivering a phenomenal 246-tackle defensive masterclass last week against Ireland, it may be best for the under pressure Pivac and his players that there won't be a home crowd to witness the likely carnage that's set to play out this afternoon.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs England live stream - starting with how to watch the Autumn Nations Cup for FREE in the UK and Ireland where possible.

Related: how to watch an Autumn Nations Cup live stream for every match

How to watch FREE Wales vs England live stream in the UK today

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 14 of the 16 Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the UK, including Wales vs England, which kicks off at 4pm GMT. Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. But there's also another way of watching today's Wales vs England game free! S4C is showing all of Wales' games for FREE, including today's clash with England. You can easily live stream S4C's coverage on the BBC iPlayer website or app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service like TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's Freeview channels in one place. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then switch to a UK IP address, which will allow you watch on Prime or via iPlayer just like you would at home.

Related: check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals still live

How to watch a Wales vs England live stream from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location-restricted. But there's a way you can watch anyway.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Autumn Nations Cup rugby online and live stream Wales vs England in the US

FloSports is the exclusive broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in the US, and you can live stream all 16 games of the tournament. That, of course, includes Wales vs England, which kicks off at 11am ET / 8am PT. You'll need to sign up for the service’s membership to tune in, with prices starting at $12.50 per month - pretty reasonable for an entire tournament's worth of world class rugby action. Learn more about FloSports here. If you find yourself out of the US but still want to watch FloSports' rugby coverage, downloading a VPN could be the ideal solution.

Related: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch a Wales vs England live stream in Australia

If you don't mind the late nights/early mornings, then subscription service beIN Sports is showing every game of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in Australia. Wales vs England kicks off at 3am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and beIN's coverage starts at 2.55am. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Not in Australia for the rugby? Don't forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup live stream in New Zealand and watch Wales vs England

The official broadcaster for the Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand is Sky Sport . Wales vs England kicks off at 5am NZDT on Saturday morning, and Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 4.50am. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis. Away from New Zealand right now? Use a VPN and you'll be streaming the rugger in no time at all.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

The hosts nevertheless got back to winning ways in Gameweek 2, thrashing a Georgia side that looks destined to take the role of Autumn Nations Cup whipping boys.