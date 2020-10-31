Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby anywhere today

The last weekend of the 2020 Six Nations kicks off on Saturday with this clash between Wayne Pivac's Wales and Gregor Townsend's Scotland at the Parc y Scarlets. With the home side disappointingly nestled in fifth in the table, and the visitors one place above, its mainly pride at stake, however the Scots will be looking end a hoodoo that has seen them fail to register a victory on Welsh turf since 2002. Follow our Wales v Scotland live stream guide to tune in to the Six Nations clash no matter where in the world you are right now.

Wales v Scotland live stream Today's Wales vs Scotland match kicks-off at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli at 2.15pm local time (GMT). That makes it a 3.15pm CEST start for rugby fans in Europe, a 1.15am AEDT for those tuning in Down Under, and a 10.15am ET whistle int he US. The great news is that you can watch the match for free on BBC1 and Welch language nation S4C - and you can still tune in from abroad with a VPN. We explain how below.

With the news on Thursday of death of Wales and Lions star JJ Williams, there's likely to be extra motivation for the hosts to get a win in honour of the legendary winger. The match should also see Alun Wyn Jones notch up his 149th International appearance and surpass former All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw’s Test record.

Scots coach Townsend has made four changes to the starting line-up from last weekend’s comfortable 48-7 win over Georgia, with the creative Finn Russell drafted in at stand-off, skipper Stuart Hogg named at full-back, Jonny Gray in the second-row and Scarlets star Blade Thomson in at No 8.

Wales coach Pivac has meanwhile handed Cardiff Blues back-row Shane Lewis-Hughes his first test appearance in a back-row alongside Lions stars Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau, with Wasps star Will Rowlands also set to make his international debut.

The great news is that this match is free-to-air in the UK, so you can tune in to a free Wales vs Scotland live stream if you're there. For details of how to do that and all your other Six Nations live stream options, read on.

How to live stream Wales vs Scotland in the UK for FREE

Wales vs Scotland kicks off at 2.15pm BST and is being shown live on BBC1. Coverage begins at 1.45pm. If you would prefer to use your laptop, phone, iPad or other device to watch the match, you can use the BBC iPlayer app to stream Wales vs Scotland instead - where the show will also be available in its entirety on-demand following the live broadcast. Best of all, it's FREE provided you hold a valid TV license. Welsh language channel S4C will also be showing the match live on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service. Coverage begins at 1.45pm BST.

How to live stream Wales vs Scotland from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US, we have all the information you need on this page.

Live stream Wales vs Scotland in Australia

If you fancy watching Wales vs Scotland Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though, as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialists Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny Its app works across PCs, Macs, smartphones, tablets, select smart TVs and more. Wales vs Scotland kicks off at 1.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Live stream Wales vs Scotland in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for Wales vs Scotland in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app. The match kicks off at 3.15am NZDT on Sunday morning.

Live stream Wales vs Scotland Six Nations rugby in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN holds the broadcast right for Six Nations rugby in Canada, and is showing every game live on its online platform, including Wales vs Scotland, which kicks off at 10.15am ET/7.15am PT. If you're not already a DAZN subscriber, then you can take advantage of its 30-day FREE trial and enjoy the match without paying a cent.

How to watch an Wales vs Scotland Six Nations live stream in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020 Six Nations, and is showing every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Ireland vs Italy is being shown on both NBCSN and Peacock, with kick-off set for 10.15am ET/7.15am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass as NBC's Six Nations streaming option, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option.