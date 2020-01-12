Vodafone's free speed upgrade remains the best fibre broadband deal around right now

While most broadband providers might offer you a freebie here, a small price cut there, Vodafone has pulled somewhat of a strange promotion out, offering you its fastest fibre package...for the same price as its regular one.

Of course we're not complaining! That now means speeds averaging 63Mb for just £23 a month when you sign up for Vodafone's Superfast Fibre 2 package or in other words, a pretty unbeatable offer on your internet.



And the news only gets better for existing Vodafone customers. If you have a phone contract with the company, you can reduce the price further, only having to pay £21 a month.



We've listed everything you need to know about this deal below. Or head to the bottom of this article or to our fibre broadband deals guide to see the competition.

See what else is available with our broadband deals guide

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

It's a simple offer - get Vodafone's fastest fibre package for the same price as its regular Superfast 1 option. That means speeds averaging 63Mb at a monthly price of just £23 - the best price around for speeds of this calibre.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are there right now?

While Vodafone has the world of fibre locked down, there are some even cheaper prices if you're willing to drop your speeds. And its sternest competition no doubt comes from TalkTalk at the moment and its £40 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card promotion.

Currently, the Post Office has the cheapest broadband offer, coming in at just £15.90 a month. Obviously at that price, your speeds are far lower, only getting you an average of 11Mb.

But if you do really want fibre but want it from another name, BT could be a good option right now. With speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of just £28.99, this is one of the best prices you can pay for BT right now. BT will even throw in a £70 BT reward card on top - just watch the 24 month contract length.

Read more: