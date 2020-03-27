Vodafone UK is offering half a million users free unlimited mobile data - but you need to act fast

Vodafone UK has revealed it will be upgrading all its vulnerable Pay Monthly customers to give them unlimited free mobile data to stay in touch during the coronavirus outbreak.

The offer will apply to all Vodafone customers flaged as vulnerable in its systems, including the elderly and those with underlying helath conditions, as it looks to help ease any worries about running out of data or incurring additional charges.

Vodafone has also revealed it will be offering the same perk to the first half a million customers who sign up via the company's VeryMe rewards scheme.

Free Vodafone data

Any Pay Monthly customer (consumers or small business) who are registered with VeryMe can apply, with the service accessed through the My Vodafone app.

“Our role in these difficult and worrying times is to keep the UK connected, even while we have to stay apart," said Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery.

"If our network capacity allows, we would love to be able to offer this to even more customers and will be monitoring the feasibility of this. In short, if we have more to give, we will. This is one of a series of measures that we are taking to help. We have already expanded our networks, given our customers free access to NHS online services and reduced the time it takes to pay small suppliers.”

Vodafone says it will monitor its capacity closely, and could possibly even extend the free unlimited mobile data to even more customers soon.

The news came hours after Vodafone said it would be raising monthly contract prices 2.5 per cent from April, in line with the latest inflation figures.