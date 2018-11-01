Vodafone is giving away a free Google Home Mini when you buy the new Pixel 3

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 3 and 3XL have finally landed on shelves today and there are a number of great deals to look through offering freebies and advantages to sweeten the deal.

One of these new Pixel 3 deals comes from Vodafone, which is offering up a free Google Home Mini with all contract deals. The only condition is that you purchase by December 20.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer the bigger sibling - the Google Pixel 3 XL - you get an even better freebie. The bigger handset comes with a better smart home assistant...the impressive Google Home Hub.

Click here to head to Vodafone and claim this Pixel 3 offer

Google Pixel 3 deals at Vodafone

Vodafone is offering the Pixel 3 for £54 a month with a £49 upfront cost and a juicy data plan of 26GB. If you're the kind of person who absolutely burns through data, it is also offering a 42GB plan for £65 with an upfront cost of £49.

This latter plan - like all of the network's Red Entertainment tariffs - also gets you a 24-month subscription to your choice of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Spotify Premium or Now TV. If you decide to go with the Sky Sports option you will also get six months of Now TV.

