Vodafone broadband deals now come with your choice of fantastic tech freebie

Vodafone has just launched a limited time offer that may just help you make up your mind about what internet provider to go for this month. It's throwing in a lovely bit of tech with all of its fibre broadband deals, with the most expensive of the the four choices costing around £150.

So when you sign up for any Vodafone Superfast broadband plan, you'll get to choose between any one of the following products as your freebie:

Click here to claim this broadband deal plus free gift from Vodafone

You can check out our comparison chart below to see what broadband tariffs Vodafone has on offer. Even though the price just went up by a few pounds per month, its prices remains among the cheapest fibre broadband deals in the UK, with the 35Mb fibre costing a mere £25 per month. Crank things up to 63Mb, and your monthly bills go to £30. And there's a pound per month discount if you already have your mobile phone contract with Vodafone.

Ultimate Speed Guarantee

As well as that fantastic free gift, Vodafone also offers all of its new fibre broadband customers an internet speed guarantee. Choose either of its Superfast broadband tariffs and the provider will give a minimum speed of 25Mb or 55Mb per second respectively.

If Vodafone fails to deliver on the speeds, customers will be entitled to a 15% discount off their next monthly bill.