Vivo X60 series to launch in India on March 25

Vivo X60 series launch in India will happen on March 25. The company has sent out invites for the launch event for its upcoming Vivo X60 series launch in India. The invite says "Photography Redefined".

The key feature of the Vivo X series has always been its cameras. Well, this time around its no different. The Vivo X60 series cameras are powered by Zeiss and the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and the top of the Vivo X60 Pro Plus devices are expected to launch on March 25.

All three phones have been launched in China and the Indian variant is said to come with a slight change in terms of the chipset. Here is what we can expect from the Vivo X60 series in India.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the front, it has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device is backed by Zeiss with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 60x Super Zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W flash charging and runs on the new Origin OS based on Android 11.

Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X60 Pro and the vanilla X60 in India are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. In China, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are powered by Exynos 1080 SoC. The India variants are expected to be powered by snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both phones are pack with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs in a 48MP main camera with 4-axis OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with 60x superzoom. The vanilla Vivo X60 on the other hand sports a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a portrait camera.

The Vivo X60 is available in sole 12+256GB combo while the Vivo X60 is available in three configurations with up 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro are backed by 4,300mAh and 4,200mah battery respectively while both are backed by 33W fast charging. Lastly, both phones run on Origin OS based on Android 11.