Virgin's all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal has £240 off for Black Friday

It's Virgin Media's turn to try to claim the broadband throne, with its epic Black Friday deals and, in particular, its Ultimate Oomph and Bigger bundles.

What are these bundles you ask? Well the Ultimate Oomph bundle comes with download speeds of 516Mbps, over 270 channels, an unlimited SIM only deal and much more (you can see more further down this page). All of this for just £79 a month - with this discount you'll be saving a whopping £240!

And if you think this may be a little steep and would prefer something a little cheaper but still with an abundance of TV channels - then the Bigger bundle could be perfect for you. Not only is it a massive £34 a month cheaper than the Ultimate Oomph option, but you're still getting average speeds of 213Mb, over 230 channels including BT Sport 4K and even weekend calls.

Of course we understand that this may not be available in your area or too expensive, so why not check out our best broadband and TV deals guide. Or if you're just looking for broadband we've rounded up the best broadband Black Friday deals just for you.

Virgin's broadband and TV Black Friday deal in full

Virgin Media Bigger Oomph Bundle|12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls| 230+ channels including BT Sport 4K| £35 upfront | £62 £45 per month

With this new discount you're looking at saving up to £204 in total, that's a pretty hefty amount. With this bundle you still get super fast average download speeds, over 230+ channels and the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £99 £79 per month

This is the ultimate broadband and TV deals - not only do you get over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD and even BT and Sky Sports you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb! Oh and not to forget the unlimited data SIMO on offer! All at a £20 a month saving.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page, enter your postcode where indicated and if deals show as available then you're all good to go!

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page (where you'll also find all of the best internet prices for Black Friday). Repeat the same process as above to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider.

