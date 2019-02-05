Virgin Media broadband flash sale: get a free 43-inch 4K TV with selected deals now

Sometimes Virgin Media announces a flash sale on its broadband and TV deals and we turn our noses up. A mid-range tablet here, half a dozen bottles of wine there. Not bad, but not fantastic either.

When we caught wind of its latest promotion however, it really made us sit up and take notice. Order your new comprehensive fast speed internet and 200+ channel TV plan from Virgin before 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 6, and the provider will throw in a 43-inch 4K Toshiba Smart TV worth £329 absolutely FREE!

The reason we like this offer so much is that this is a case of the freebie being the perfect companion with the main product you're buying. That's because it's available with either of Virgin's Full House Sports or VIP bundle. So we're talking about average speeds of up to an immense 350Mb, and premium 4K channels like BT Sport and Sky Sports added in with the package. There's more information below about each of the two products.

Virgin says that your new TV will be dispatched 28 days from when your broadband is installed and is for new customers only. Further T&Cs can be seen by heading to one of the links above.

Virgin's flash sale broadband deals in full:

Virgin Media Full House Sports Bundle + Toshiba 4K TV | 12 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 240+ channels including BT Sport and Sky Sports | £25 upfront | £77 per month

This all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal from Virgin has just about everything: 200-odd channels including the likes of MTV, Disney Channel and the full suite of BT Sport and Sky Sports stations. While on the internet side, you get the benefit of pulverising 213Mb average speeds - that should mean seamless 4K streaming to that new TV and downloads at more than 25MB per second! Ends February 6 - hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

Virgin Media VIP Bundle + Toshiba 4K TV | 12 months | 362Mb average speed | 260+ channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports & Sky Cinema | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £89 a month

Broadband and TV packages don't get much more impressive than this. Incredible ultrafast speeds. access to over 260 channels and Sky Sports, BT Sport and Sky Cinema all in 4K HD. Virgin even throws in two V6 boxes letting you pause, rewind and record with ease. If you can stomach that monthly price there really is no package more impressive than this. Ends February 6 - hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to order View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.