Virgin has you covered for Christmas with this cut price broadband and TV deal

We are now just a few weeks away from Christmas Eve which as everyone knows is the perfect time to sit down with your family and watch Christmas TV. Clearly this is something Virgin Media agrees on as it has just dropped the price of its Player TV and broadband bundle deal.

Virgin has dropped the price by 3 pounds a month, meaning it now only costs £29 a month to get both your TV and internet sorted for the next 12 months. But what is a Player Bundle you might be wondering? It's one of Virgin's all-inclusive TV and broadband packages that gets you super fast fibre broadband, TV channels and a phone line with inclusive weekend calls. You can see more details below.

Want to know more about the bundle? Well we've got all the details for you below including some of the featured channels and average speeds of the broadband and the whole deal in full. If this deal really hasn't caught your attention then check our broadband and TV deals page to find the one for you.

What do I get with the Player Bundle?

The Player Bundle is Virgin's most affordable package for broadband and TV but that by no stretch of the imagination means it is lacking. You get roughly over 70 channels including all the usual Freeview options, but also the ability to watch Netflix and Youtube on your TV.

You can enjoy all of these channels at your own pace with the ability to stop, rewind and forward live TV thanks to the included Virgin TV V6 box. Not to mention the capacity to record up to six shows at once.

It's not all about TV though, the Player Bundle also gets you VIVID 50 internet, Virgin's entry-level of fibre broadband. That means average speeds of 54Mb (6.75 MB a second) or in other words, really fast.

Virgin's Broadband and TV deal in full:

Player Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £25 set-up | £32 £29 a month

Virgin is great for broadband and TV packages and this one is no exception. Considering you're getting not just super fast fibre broadband but also 70+ channels, the price of £29 a month really is a bargain, especially considering it has been cut down from £32 a month. View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.