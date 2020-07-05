Villarreal vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga 2020 from anywhere today

The Spanish champions are losing pace in their title battle with Real Madrid, meaning only a win will do tonight - don’t miss a second of the action by following our Villareal vs Barcelona live stream guide to watch La Liga online from anywhere in the world.

Villareal vs Barcelona cheat sheet Villareal vs Barcelona takes place behind closed doors at the Estadio de la Cerámica and is set to kick-off at 10pm local time (CEST) on Sunday. That makes it a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE on Sling TV.

Getting any sort of result at the Estadio de la Cerámica will be anything but straightforward for Quique Setién's men, however. Villarreal are in red hot form and sit in fifth position with a Champions League spot very much within their grasp.

The home side have won their last two games in a row and have won five of their six games since La Liga restarted – their only dropped points coming in a home draw with Sevilla

While Barcelona remain unbeaten since La Liga resumed, their last two games have seen them draw twice, handing the title initiative to Real Madrid.

Any similar return here for Barca will almost certainly finish off this year's La Liga title race. The stakes couldn't be higher - read on as we explain how to watch a Villareal vs Barcelona live stream today and catch all the action from this crucial La Liga match.

How to watch Villareal vs Barcelona from outside your country

We'll show you how to live stream Villareal vs Barcelona all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even FREE, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.



How to watch a Villareal vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing today's match from Spain's east coast in full, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm BST. Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for just £5.99 a month for its dedicated La Liga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). The network also offers a standalone Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices. It's never been easier to get a free Villareal vs Barcelona live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Villareal vs Barcelona: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer in the US until 2024, including today's match. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 14-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Villareal vs Barcelona in the US is 4pm ET or 1am PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Villareal vs Barcelona in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 1pm PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Villareal vs Barcelona for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Villareal vs Barcelona, with kick-off at 6am AEST on Monday morning.

How to watch Villareal vs Barcelona online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Villareal vs Barcelona online. In New Zealand, it costs (essentially) $20 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Monday morning for those looking to tune in.