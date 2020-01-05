Vikings vs Saints live stream: how to watch NFL Wild Card 2020 playoffs football from anywhere

The NFL playoffs are in full swing and this Wild Card Weekend, you’ll get to see the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs in 2018, the Vikings won with a touchdown with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Vikings vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints - when and where? The Minnesota Vikings will face off against the New Orleans Saints at the 70,000+ Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kick-off time is set for 12.05pm local time, so that’s 1.05pm ET, 10.05am PT, 6.05pm GMT or 5.05am AEDT on Monday.

Minnesota finished the regular season 10-6 and the team is the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoffs. However, the Vikings are going into today’s game coming off of back-to-back losses to the Packers and the Bears. Last Sunday the Vikings took the lead momentarily during the fourth quarter in their game against Chicago but Bears place kicker Eddy Pineiro managed to score a field goal with ten seconds left to win the game. Will Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins be able to win his first playoff game?

New Orleans was the first team to clinch a Playoff spot this season after winning the NFC South and the team ended the regular season 13-3. The Saints are the No. 3 seed in the NFC and the team won its last three games against the Colts, the Titans and the Panthers. Last Sunday, New Orleans destroyed the Panthers 42-10 with running back Alvin Kamara scoring two touchdowns during the first quarter and AJ Klein, Tre’Quan Smith and Jared Cook all scoring touchdowns in the second quarter. Can the Saints defeat the Vikings to get a chance at Super Bowl 2020 ?

Whether you’re a Vikings fan in Minnesota, a Saints fan in New Orleans or just want to tune in to see today’s NFL playoff rematch - we’ll show you how to get a Vikings vs Saints live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Vikings vs Saints game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Vikings vs Saints online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Vikings vs Saints in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Vikings vs Saints game at 4.40pm ET / 1.40pm PT but you can also stream it on your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Want to watch this game but you don’t have cable? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Saints vs Vikings live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £40.99 with the Playoff Pass. American football fans in the UK will be able to watch today’s Vikings vs Saints game on Sky Sports and the network will begin its coverage of the game on Sky Sports Action HD at 6.05pm GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Wild Card live stream in Canada for free

Unfortunately TSN won’t be showing today’s Vikings vs Saints game on TV in Canada. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will show today’s game at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT. With DAZN, you’ll be able to watch today’s game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices as it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Vikings vs Saints.

Live stream Vikings vs Saints in Australia for free