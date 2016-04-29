The Punisher is officially coming to Netflix

The Punisher is officially getting a Netflix series, following months of rumor.

Jon Bernthal, who played the Punisher in the second season of Daredevil, will reportedly reprise his role as Frank Castle for the Netflix series to bring "his own lethal form of justice to Hell's Kitchen", Entertainment Weekly reports.

The Netflix Twitter account is also teasing us with the iconic giant skull, confirming "The Punisher is back".

Bernthal was widely praised for his role in Daredevil, which is another reason we're happy to see The Punisher get the green light.

Meanwhile Steve Lighfoot (Hannibal) will serve as showrunner, marking the sixth Marvel TV series to hit Netflix. Apparently we'll hear an official announcement from Netflix and Marvel later today - hold tight.