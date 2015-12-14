Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour LIVE coming exclusively to Apple Music

Don't know what to do with yourself this holiday season? Well, you're in luck, because Apple is bringing Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour LIVE to a worldwide audience exclusively on Apple Music.

Directed by famed music video director Jonas Åkerlund, The 1989 World Tour LIVE concert film will let fans the world over experience Taylor's entire performance from her most recent concert in Sydney, Australia, and will also take them behind the scenes with never before seen rehearsal footage and appearances from special guests.

Taylor tweeted the announcement earlier today, telling her followers "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I have a little surprise for you. #1989WorldTourLIVE @applemusic".

The 1989 World Tour LIVE concert film will be available to Apple Music members from December 20 PST/GMT (December 21 AEST).

Additionally, fans can 'tune in' to Apple Music's Beats1 radio station to hear Zane Lowe interview Taylor from 9am (PST) on December 14 (4am on December 15 AEST/ 6pm on December 14 GMT).