Saviour of Star Wars is now making your future 4K movies

You may not be familiar with the name Peter Harmy, but you may have come across his excellent work in creating a remastered, unaltered version of the original Star Wars trilogy, which dropped all of the edits made since their original releases.

The Star Wars Despecialised Editions went down a storm with fans of the original movies, and it turns out that his work also caught the eye of NanoTech Entertainment, which has just hired Harmy to help it convert a number of existing movies into 4K.

Those will be beamed through its UltraFlix 4K streaming service in a bid to take on rivals like Amazon and Netflix in the 4K arena.

Now, how about getting that 4K Star Wars trilogy we've been waiting for?

Via TechHive