Sky Player coming to Humax Freeview HD boxes in October

Sky Player is coming to Humax's Freeview HD boxes this October - but what about BBC iPlayer?

TechRadar received its Humax HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD PVR review sample this morning, and the box has let slip a little secret – that the much-mooted forthcoming firmware update will bring VOD features including Sky Player in October.

Until now, Humax would only confirm that there would be a firmware update for its Freeview HD offerings "sometime in the Autumn". However, the HDR-FOX T2 box clearly states October as a launch date.

So what exactly can we expect from this firmware refresh? For a start, the box specifically mentions Sky Player – and Humax has already confirmed that Sky Player will definitely be landing on its boxes sometime in the Autumn. So that's a nailed-on certainty.

With this in mind, it's not much of a leap to expect that the Humax HD-FOX T2 Freeview HD receiver, which launched back in February, will receive the same features via a similar firmware update at the same time.

The VOD features will be delivered to the Humax boxes through the ethernet cable on the back - so you'll need to have it connected to your modem or router in order for it to work.

BBC iPlayer?

But there is also some speculation that the BBC iPlayer service might also land on Humax boxes with this firmware update. Rumours to this effect have been doing the rounds for quite a while, but Humax has refused to be drawn on whether or not iPlayer inclusion is on the cards.

We spoke to Humax this afternoon to at least get confirmation of the October launch date, but we were told simply that the firmware update would land 'in the Autumn' and that other features are yet to be comfirmed.

In other words, they don't want to talk about it yet.

Naturally we also asked Humax about the inclusion of BBC iPlayer, but it said merely that "the only VOD service currently confirmed is Sky Player". Could negotiations between the BBC and Humax be ongoing? Could next year's Project Canvas launch have any impact on iPlayer's inclusion? For the moment nothing is clear.

We'll update you with any news on Sky Player and BBC iPlayer on Humax boxes if and when we receive it, and in the meantime, why not take the time to enter our competition to win one of two Humax HDR-FOX T2 boxes for yourself?

And finally... tune in later this week to read our full review of the Humax HDR-FOX T2 box itself.