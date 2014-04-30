Trending
 

Movies by the inch: is this the future of film?

By Video  

Well, it's certainly different

You could soon pay for films by the size of screen you're going to watch it on

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the outspoken CEO of Dreamworks Animation, has come up with a revolutionary new way to charge for movies: by the size of screen you're watching on.

The theory is that you'd pay less to watch a film on a tablet screen than you would on your home TV.

Katzenberg explained, "A movie screen will be $15. A 75-inch TV will be $4.00. A smartphone will be $1.99." It's not clear how this set-up would affect streaming services like Netflix, if at all, nor how film companies would stop people paying for the smartphone version then showing it on a TV using AirPlay or Chromecast.

A decade away

Regardless of the obvious technical questions over the scheme, Katzenberg is pretty confident that this set-up will replace traditional film release windows, and it'll be in place within 10 years.

We're already seeing some companies release their films in cinemas and on-demand at the same time - is this the next logical step?

