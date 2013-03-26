Danny Boyle: '3D is a phase'

Danny Boyle, who you may remember from such filmic hits as Trainspotting and such iconic cultural performances as the London 2012 Opening Ceremony, has confessed that he thinks 3D is a phase.

Boringly, he does concede that some filmmakers are doing some "extraordinary work" in the field, name-checking Life of Pi in the process, but his main beef is with the glasses.

Prat pack

"I don't use 3D," he told the Guardian. "I'm a spectacle wearer so I hate going to 3D movies because you have to wear two pairs of spectacles, which makes you feel like even more of a prat.

"You know how everybody feels a bit of a prat wearing 3D spectacles. You as a spectacle wearer feel a double prat."

To clarify for our international readers, "prat" is a wonderfully British term for an idiot. Hugh Grant probably says it a lot.

After bigging up Life of Pi for its visual effects, Boyle went on to talk about how audio is the next exciting tech frontier:

"There are sound innovations coming actually, particularly Dolby Atmos, which are going to do something very equivalent to what 3D does.

"So I don't know if 3D will survive to be honest. I think it may be a phase."