Victrola’s latest record player makes retro style sustainable – and affordable

It’s been a busy few weeks for Victrola. Fresh from releasing its latest premium turntable , the Premiere V1 , the iconic audiomaker has unveiled a more affordable offering at CES 2022 .

Set to release between July and September for just $99.99 (around $70 / AU$140), the Victrola Re-Spin is the brand’s new all-in-one suitcase record player .

According to Victrola, it’ll combine impressive sound quality with a sustainable, retro-inspired design to stand among the company’s existing turntable lineup as a “record player of the future.”

Unlike the Victrola Revolution GO (the brand’s first portable and rechargeable record player, which was also unveiled earlier this week), the Re-Spin will need to be plugged in, but that traditional approach brings with it a host of impressive audio credentials.

For starters, you’ll get Victrola’s new anti-vibration speaker enclosure technology packed into the Re-Spin, which is also a feature of its uber-expensive Premiere V1 cousin (which retails for a rather hefty $499 / £399 / about AU$690).

The Victrola Re-Spin will be available in grey, green, blue and red (Image credit: Victrola / Future)

The Re-Spin’s dual-speaker setup, according to Victrola, will enable the delivery of enhanced sound performance while eliminating vibrations for a “skip-free, bass-delivering listening experience unrivaled by previous generations of suitcase record players.”

It won’t take up heaps of space, either. The Re-Spin is 20% smaller – in terms of both size and components – than the standard-sized suitcase turntables you’ll find elsewhere, even in Victrola’s own lineup, adding to its stylistic appeal.

Along with a traditional headphone jack, Victrola’s latest turntable will also come equipped with the Bluetooth connectivity of its portable counterpart, the Revolution GO, meaning you’ll be able to stream records straight from the Re-Spin to any external Bluetooth speaker .

As mentioned, the Victrola Re-Spin won’t hit shelves until later in the year – but in our opinion, it could well be a record player worth waiting for given its mere two-figure price tag.

Sound and color

The Re-Spin wasn’t the only new audio product unveiled by Victrola at CES 2022, though. As part of the brand’s showcase at the event, it also announced two new ‘Music Edition’ portable Bluetooth speakers, the Victrola ME1 and ME2.

The Victrola ME1 (left) and ME2 (right) (Image credit: Victrola / Future)

The former will boast a two-inch driver with passive bass radiators to deliver impressive sound for up to 12 hours, while the larger, more powerful latter – intended for entertaining large groups – will pack a 3.5-inch driver with a one-inch tweeter and dual passive bass radiators, delivering playback for up to 20 hours.

Intended to be “stylish audio companions,” both the ME1 and ME2 will ship in a variety of vibrant colors, alongside the option of several custom-fitted designer leather cases.

The pair will be available sometime between April and June this year, for $99.99 (around $70 / AU$140) and $199.99 (around £150 / AU$270), respectively.