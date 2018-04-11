Verizon's Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2 deals offer 50% off with a trade-in

You don't have to destroy your wallet to get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. Verizon has begun offering a massive 50% trade-in discount for the new smartphones from Samsung and other flagship Android phones.

The standard price of the Galaxy S9 on a monthly installment plan from Verizon is $33.33 per month, and for the Galaxy S9 Plus it's $38.74 per month. But, cut down by the maximum discount of 50%, those installment prices can go as low as $16.66 per month for the S9 or $19.37 for the S9 Plus.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy J6

To get the discount, customers need to buy one of the phones on a monthly installment plan and trade in a fully paid-off smartphone in good condition. For the full 50% discount, the trade-in must be a iPhone 7 or newer, Galaxy S8 or newer, LG V30, Moto Z2 Force, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL. A number of even older devices, going as far back as the Galaxy S5, are also eligible for trade-in but come with a smaller trade-in discount.

The 50% discount is slightly easier to get for the Galaxy S9, as it includes some older trade-in options, including the Pixel, Galaxy S7 Edge, and iPhone 6S Plus.

Google Pixel 2 and LG V30 discounted, too

As we mentioned, Samsung's latest phones aren't the only ones eligible for this trade-in discount. A variety of other top-tier phones are also included.

The Pixel 2 XL and the LG V30 have the same discounts as the Galaxy S9 Plus. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 and Moto Z2 Force have the same discounts as the Galaxy S9.

In other words, the LG V30 is available as low as $17.50 per month, the Pixel 2 XL as low $17.70 per month, the Moto Z2 Force as low as $15.75 per month, and the Pixel 2 as low as $13.54 per month.