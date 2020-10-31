Usyk vs Chisora live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere tonight

This Halloween heavyweight clash in London pits a former cruiserweight champion against one of the most experienced fighters in the division. Usyk was pretty much in a league of his own at cruiserweight and is now making his inevitable move up the ranks, setting his sights set on adding a world title at heavyweight. Don't miss a second of the action - no matter where you are in the world - by following our Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora live stream guide.

Live stream Usyk vs Chisora The Usyk vs Chisora showdown is set to take place on Saturday, October 31 at Wembley Arena in London. The night's undercard is set to get under way in the UK at 7pm GMT (8pm CET/3pm ET/6am AEDT +1) with ring walks for main event expected around 10pm local time (11pm CET/7pm ET/9am AEDT +1) , and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are by using a VPN.

With a formidable record of 17-0 and 13KOs, the Ukrainian comes into this fight as the strong favourite, but he comes up against one of the weight's most persistant characters who may at last be about to fulfil his potential.

Having looked set to be on his way to calling time on his career after his second devastating defeat to Dillian Whyte back in December 2018, Chisora has made his way back to put himself back in contention as a contender by winning three consecutive bouts. His reward is this high-profile clash against Usyk, in what will be only the Ukrainian's second fight at this weight.

Usyk has not been in the ring since he defeated Chazz Witherspoon in his debut at this weight last year. While he has largely untested and inexperienced in this division, his exceptional footwork and power should be enough to see him past his opponent tonight.

Usyk will also be buoyed by the fact that while Chisora may be in rich form, he has a disappointing history of coming up short when given the chance against the divison's top-tier fighters.

This looks like being an unmissable night's worth of action for boxing fans. Below you'll find all the options for watching tonight's fight. No matter where you are in the world you can watch a Usyk vs Chisora live stream online tonight.

How to watch the boxing if you're away from your country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Usyk vs Chisora fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Usyk vs Chisora in the UK

British fight fans looking to watch tonight's fight will need to go down the pay-per-view route, with Sky Box Office holding exclusive broadcast rights to the main event and its undercard. It's priced at £19.95 to purchase. With that you'll get reruns of the fight as well, so you can even watch it again – if it's as good as it's looking it will be. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to begin at 7pm GMT with the main event due to commence around 10pm. Sky's streaming platform - Now TV - is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don't already have Sky and just want this one off event then this is your option. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home

How to live stream Usyk vs Chisora in Australia

The great news is that the fight won't be a PPV event Down Under, with Fox Sports set to show the action from Wembley via Foxtel channel 503. That also means the fight will be available via standalone sports streaming service Kayo Sports will also be on hand with full live coverage of the fight. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The fight is set to be aired on Sunday morning with ring walks for Usyk vs Chisora expected at around 9am AEDT. For those wanting to watch Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch the Usyk vs Chisora live stream in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show Usyk vs Chisora and coverage starts of the main event is expected to start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to live stream Usyk vs Chisora in Canada

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for this Halloween Heavyweight showdown for Canadian viewers. If you're new to the sports streaming service, you can take advantage of a one month FREE trial, meaning you can watch the fight without paying a cent. Subscriptions to the service normally cost $20 per month or $150 annually. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.