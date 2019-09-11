USA vs France live stream: how to watch Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter-final online from anywhere

It may not be quite the Dream Team of old, but the USA is going the right way about winning a third straight Basketball World Cup. They face France in the quarter-finals in China today and you can watch the basketball live as it happens from anywhere with our USA vs France live stream guide.

Basketball World Cup 2019 - where and when This Basketball World Cup 2019 quarter-final will be played out at the Dongguan Basketball Center. It takes place on Wednesday, September 11 with tip-off set for 7pm local time - so that means an early start of 7am ET / 4am PT if you're watching from the US and 1pm CET in France.

Despite the absence of superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, the USA still went into this year's tournament as clear favorites. Their roster is still jam-packed full of NBA regulars such as Pacers center Myles Turner, young Denver Nugget Donovan Mitchell and three-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. After an early scare from Turkey, they've beaten Japan, Greece and Brazil heavily. Can they really be stopped?

It's France that stand in their way, coming off the back of defeat to Australia. They picked up the bronze medal five years ago and boast their own selection of NBA stars. Orlando Magic shooting guard Evan Fournier currently sits towards the top of the points per game stats for the tourney, while 7'1'' Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been a rebound machine. They'll need both strong starters and bench to overcome their intimidating opponents today.

Want to catch this final eight basketball battle? You can head straight to ESPN+ if you're in the US or follow our guide below to getting a USA vs France live stream in the 2019 Basketball World Cup from pretty much anywhere you happen to be.

How to watch the US basketball team stateside

Streaming service ESPN+ is hosting all the action of the 2019 Basketball World Cup for viewers in the US. It comes at a very reasonable $4.99 per month, which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time and you of course get to watch all of its other great content, too. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad...further instructions below.

How to live stream FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 from outside your country

As we mentioned above, ESPN+ has the Basketball World Cup live stream coverage in the US and we'll talk you through your options in Australia, the UK and Canada below.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, you'll soon discover that you can't due to geo-blocking. It's annoying but by using a VPN and simply changing the IP address of your laptop, mobile or TV streamer back to your own country, you can watch as if you were back at home.

How to live stream USA vs France in Canada for free

If you haven't yet heard of streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") then it's time to catch up - the Basketball World Cup is yet another major sporting event that it has added to its roster. It's showing every single match live and is offering a one-month FREE TRIAL, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. So if you've never used it before, you'll effectively be able to watch the whole thing for free with that trial. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

How to live stream USA vs France in Australia for free

Fox Sports Australia will be showing all the basketball action from China down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream 2019 FIBA World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

