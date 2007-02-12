Details leaked of ATI R600 series

If recent history is anything to go by, ATI 's new R600 was unlikely to be a compact affair. To be announced to the press on 12 March, VR-Zone reports the OEM version of the new DirectX 10-capable card is a whopping 12.4 inches long. That's 31.5cm. Retail cards will be 9.5 inches in length.

Cited wattage is jaw-dropping, with 270W for the OEM card - that's 100W more than Nvidia's 8800GTX DirectX 10-capable card. As you'd expect, the pictures show dual PCI Express power connectors.

According to VR-Zone, this version will have 1GB of memory. The mid-range XT version will have 512MB of GDDR3 memory, with a 240W power rating. The cheaper XL version will follow later on.

AMD obviously hopes to steal a march on Nvidia for full DirectX 10 capability as the latter company struggles for fully DirectX 10 compatible drivers. Confusingly, the self-proclaimed "processing powerhouse" still labels many of its graphics solutions as ATI, despite trying earlier to try and bring everything under a single brand.