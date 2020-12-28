Upgrade your Oculus Quest 2 with these controller grips from VR Cover

If you have an Oculus Quest 2 and want to upgrade your VR gaming experience then check out these controller grips from VR accessory company VR Cover.

The controllers that come with the Oculus Quest 2 already have small bands that can tighten around your wrist. These ensure they don't fall off as you're using the controllers in different ways – or not at all. They work, but they're very simplistic, which is why VR Cover has created a more comfortable and robust option.

The Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 ($29) from VR Cover are designed to give you more freedom to move your hands around in virtual environments and games whilst keeping the controllers safe. That's thanks to a non-slip material that has a textured surface, as well as elastic knuckle straps that can be adjusted for different hand sizes.

What's more, the fact these grips form an added layer of protection around the controllers means you don't have to worry about getting sweat on them – which is a serious consideration if you're really into Beat Saber.

The new grips are available from VR Cover's US and worldwide store. They will also be available in the European store soon, but delivery to the UK is suspended for the time being due to Covid restrictions.

The company makes a range of different accessories designed to enhance your VR headset and your gaming experience. These include a cover for the inside of the headset to make it more comfortable and hygienic, as well as a cover to keep the lenses protected.

Of course, you don't need to buy these additional accessories to use the Quest 2, but they might make VR gaming that bit more comfortable and enjoyable for you if you spend a lot of time playing VR games.