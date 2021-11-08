Update your Google Chrome install now, or risk losing your bookmarks and more

If you've been putting off updating Chrome, you'll want to do so soon as Google has revealed that it will end support for Chrome sync for those still running version 48 of its browser or below.

For those unfamiliar, Chrome sync is a feature in the software giant's browser that stores a user's bookmarks, passwords, history, open tabs and settings preferences on the company's servers so they can be accessed from any device running Chrome. Chrome Sync also automatically signs you into Gmail, YouTube, Google Search and other Google services so you can start working on a project on your Chromebook and finish it on your Android smartphone or other devices running Chrome.

In a new post on the Google Chrome Community page, product support manager at Google, Craig Tumblison provided further details on the upcoming change, saying:

“As previously shared in the Chrome Enterprise release notes for M94, we'd like to inform anyone using Chrome Browser version M48 or lower that Chrome sync will be deprecated on these versions, and will no longer work once M96 launches on the stable channel. In order to continue to use Chrome sync please update your browser to Chrome version M49 or higher.”

Time for an upgrade

Users that want to continue using Chrome sync will need to update their browser to Chrome version 49 or higher by clicking on the “More” menu at the top right of the browser and clicking “Update Google Chrome”. However, it's worth noting that if this option doesn't appear, you're already running the latest version of Chrome.

At the same time, if a Chrome update is pending the icon will be colored green if it was released less than two days ago, orange if the update was released about four days ago and red if an update was released at least a week ago. After updating Chrome, you'll need to restart your browser for the update to take effect.

Although Google has said that users will need to update to at least Chrome 49 to continue using Chrome sync, the company's browser is currently on version 95 though version 96 is scheduled to reach its stable channel soon.

In addition to having access to all of the latest features, running the most current version of Chrome will help protect you from attacks exploiting vulnerabilities that have already been patched in Google's browser.

Via Bleeping Computer