UFC live stream: how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 at UFC 260 online now

We don't know about you, but when it comes to MMA we just love the heavyweights. Miocic vs Ngannou 2 is the headline act of UFC 260 and you don't have long to wait. All eyes are facing Sin City and you're in the right place to discover how to find a UFC live stream and watch Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou online with ESPN+ having exclusive UFC 260 coverage in the US.

Watch UFC 260: live stream Miocic vs Ngannou Date: Saturday, March 27 Miocic vs Ngannou time (approx): 12am ET / 10pm PT / 5am BST / 3pm AEDT (Sun) Venue: UFC APEX Center, Las Vegas, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)

Reigning heavyweight champ Miocic beat Ngannou with a unanimous decision win at UFC 220 all the way back in January 2018.

Since that clash, Croatian star Miocic has battled out a thrilling triple-header against Daniel Cormier, beating him in their third clash to defend his world title.

Now Miocic is gearing up to face Ngannou again with ‘The Predator’ having won his last four bouts all via knockout.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Miocic vs Ngannou live stream and watch UFC 260 online - plus key details like the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream right now.

UFC 260 live stream: how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou in the US

How to live stream UFC 260 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.

How to watch Miocic vs Ngannou: live stream UFC 260 in the UK tonight

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events right now, and the great news is that this weekend's UFC 260 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 2 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show at 11.30pm on Saturday night followed by coverage of the prelims prelims 12am midnight ahead of the main show at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Miocic vs Ngannou are expected to enter the Octagon from 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Miocic vs Ngannou: live stream UFC 260 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Miocic vs Ngannou live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, March 27.

UFC 260 live stream: how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou online in Australia right now

You'll find UFC 260 and Miocic vs Ngannou available on PPV in Australia, with the main provider being Foxtel Main Event and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main Miocic vs Ngannou card is set to take place at 2pm AEDT on Sunday, March 28 which should mean that you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Miocic vs Ngannou are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 4pm. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Miocic vs Ngannou live stream: how to watch UFC 260 in New Zealand now

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Miocic vs Ngannou live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, March 28 to get all the action. The headline Miocic vs Ngannou fight is expected any time from 6pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Miocic vs Ngannou takes place at UFC 260, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. The UFC 260 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm GMT, 10.30am AEDT, with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Sunday), 12pm AEDT (Sunday)

This main Miocic vs Ngannou card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT , 2pm AEDT - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT.

Miocic vs Ngannou preview and predictions

Just over three years since their previous encounter, UFC 260 brings together two fighters who have both regained their reputations following big stacks.

After beating Ngannou, Miocic went on to lose his title in his next fight to Daniel Cormier. He would go on to win back his crown in a rematch and then successfully defend his title in the third fight in what proved to be an epic trilogy.

The road back to redemption has arguably been harder for Ngannou, with his defeat to Miocic derailing what looked to be an unstoppable rise to UFC glory.

Still looking shellshocked after his title fight defeat, the Cameroon-born fighter lost after three rounds with Derrick Lewis in his next fight, raising question marks over whether he would regain his earlier momentum.

The 34-year-old has nevertheless steadied the ship in spectacular fashion, going on an explosive four-fight win streak that has once again earned him the chance of becoming heavyweight champ.

Miocic and Ngannou first fight saw the Croatian put on a total wrestling clinic for 25 minutes, sacrificing the use of his deadly striking skills in an effort to avoid Ngannou's explosive boxing prowess. It seems unlikely that the Predator will be drawn into a floor battle for a second time, and we tip the contender to finally earn the title he has longed for.

Who is Stipe Miocic?

Nicknamed "The Baddest Man On The Planet", 37-year-old Stipe Miocic is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the whole of UFC, with his speed, right cross and hooks, alongside his peerless counterpunching his strongest attributes

The part-time firefighter paramedic is the only fighter in UFC history to successfully defend the Heavyweight division title three times in a row. He also holds the record for most strikes landed in a single fight, after hitting the target an astonishing 361 times against New Zealand's Mike Hunt during their Fight Night 65 showdown in Adelaide, Australia back in 2015.

Who is Francis Ngannou?

Nicknamed The Predator, Ngannou already holds one of MMA's most disable titles , having been officially crowned the hardest recorded puncher in UFC history.

Since losing his last Heavyweight title clash with Miocic, Ngannou has recovered well, registering KO victories over an impressive portfolio of previous champions and currently stands at 13 in the UFC pound for pound rankings.

Miocic vs Ngannou latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

At the time of writing, Ngannou is odds on to prise the title from Mioci and exact revenge, with the defending champ currently holding at an uncertain evens.

Miocic vs Ngannou: recent results

Miocic put to bed his long-running rivalry with Daniel Cormier in his last visit t the Octagon in back in August defending his title against his nemesis in third and final fight of their trilogy.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is in arguable the best form of his career, coming off of four-straight first-round KO’s with his longest fight going just 71 seconds during this run.

UFC 260 full card and highlights

UFC 260's card has been somewhat decimated thanks to Covid-19, after featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski was forced to pull out out of a title defense against Brian Ortega and Hannah Goldy dropped out of her strawweight showdown with Jessica Penne following positive tests.

The co-main event nevertheless offers plenty of intrigue and the prospect of redemption for another well-regarded fighter, with former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looking to get back to winning ways against hotly tipped contender, Vicente Luque.

Woodley comes into the make or break fight for his career following a fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington, a defeat that came after losing all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and similar showing against Kamaru Usman which saw him lose his title.

Full UFC 260 card for Saturday, March 27

Main card

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Shane Young vs Omar Morales

Early Preliminary card

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar