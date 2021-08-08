UFC 265 live stream: how to watch Lewis vs Gane and full card online now

The likes of McGregor and Khabib may have dominated UFC's top billing over the last couple of years, but there's always something special about a title bout between two hulking heavyweights. That's the show that Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will put on tonight, and you've landed on the right page to discover how to watch a UFC 265 live stream online and see the full card online around the world - with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Watch UFC 265: live stream Lewis vs Gane Date: Saturday, August 8 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Lewis vs Gane (approx): midnight PT / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST Venue: The Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)

Local hero Lewis has a reputation for devastating knockout punching and is on a roll with four consecutive wins. But he now faces a French star ranked just behind him, with Gane very much on the ascendance having blazed a rapid trail through the UFC ranks towards tonight's interim title clash - despite this being just his 10th professional MMA fight.

And that's far from all - veteran Brazilian former featherweight champ Jose Aldo is returning to action against Pedro Munhoz, while Michael Chiesa takes on Vicente Luque in a much-anticipated Welterweight clash.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Lewis vs Gane live stream and watch UFC 265 online - plus key details like the Lewis vs Gane time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream on Saturday.

Don't miss out: get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

UFC 265 live stream: how to watch Lewis vs Gane in the US

More great sport: how to watch a 2020 Olympics live stream

How to live stream UFC 265 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.View Deal

How to watch Lewis vs Gane: live stream UFC 265 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its tasty line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 265 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage of the main show at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Lewis and Gane are expected to enter the Octagon after 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Lewis vs Gane: live stream UFC 265 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Lewis vs Gane live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, August 7.

UFC 265 live stream: how to watch Lewis vs Gane online in Australia

You'll find UFC 265 and Lewis vs Gane available on PPV in Australia, with the main provider being Foxtel Main Event and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday, August 8 which means you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Lewis and Gane are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 1.30 pm AEST. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Lewis vs Gane live stream: how to watch UFC 265 in New Zealand

Sky Arenais offering New Zealand viewers a Lewis vs Gane live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, August 8 to get all the action. The headline Lewis vs Gane fight is expected any time from 3.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

(Image credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Lewis vs Gane takes place at UFC 265, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 7. The UFC 265 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm BST / 8.30am AEST (Sun), with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sun)/ 10am AEST (Sun).

This main Lewis vs Gane card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST.

Lewis vs Gane preview and predictions

Pitting together a powerful knockout specialist in the shape of Lewis against the cat- like fluidity of Gane who comes to battle with the confidence that only an unblemished record gives, this headline match-up has all the elements of a classic.

The tantalising prospect of a challenge for the undisputed heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou awaits this fight's winner.

While Lewis posses the greater experience, and crucially, the power to end any fight with a single uppercut, the smart money would nevertheless appear to be with the more athletic Gane and his diverse mix of Muai Thai and kickboxing striking skills, with the more energetic French star likely to prevail the longer the fight runs for.

Who is Derrick Lewis?

Having turned pro in 2010, Louisiana-born, Houston resident Derrick Lewis has battle back from a number of career setbacks to once again be in contention for the heavyweight title.

Lewis's fight record is full of massive wins, including a 2018 unanimous points victory over current undisputed heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

However, its also one that's peppered with disappointing lows that have prevented him from reaching the pinnacle, the biggest of which came with his first title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 which ended with him being choked out in the second round.

His wrecking ball, big punching style has never the less paid dividends since that defeat, with the 36-year-old now on a run of four consecutive wins that have dragged him back up to UFC's top table.

(Image credit: ESPN)

Who is Ciryl Gane?

Having won all nine of his previous pro fights, six of which have been within the octagon, Ciryl Gane's ascent up the ranks has been as rapid as it has been flawless.

The Parisian former footballer and bus driver only made his MMA debut in 2019 but has already racked up big wins over solid heavyweight names such as Junior Dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

With a Muay Thai background that has instilled him with a varied strike style, Gane is often a patient fighter that fall back on his sheer athleticism to grind his opponent down.

Lewis vs Gane latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite his comparative lack of experience, Gane is the clear pick with the bookies, with the Frenchman's odds of winning in Houston hovering around the 1/4 mark, with Lewis coming in at 11/4.

Lewis vs Gane: recent results

Lewis' most recent appearance in the octagon saw him register a devastating KO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 185 back in February - a dispatch that saw him equal Vitor Belfort’s record of 12 for the most knockouts in UFC history.

Gane was meanwhile last in action in June at Fight Night 190, with the French star pulling off a convincing unanimous decision win against the Russian at UFC Apex.

UFC 265 full card and highlights

Amanda Nunes' long-awaited return to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena had been scheduled to serve as the co-main for this event, only for Nunes' to be ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Despite that cancellation, there's plenty of solid fights across the bill to make up for that disappointment:

Full UFC 265 card for Saturday, August 7

MAIN CARD

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane - Heavyweight interim championship

Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz - Bantamweight

Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque - Welterweight

Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill - Women's strawweight

Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney - Bantamweight

PRELIMS

Bobby Green vs Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight

Vince Morales vs Drako Rodriguez - Bantamweight

Ed Herman vs Alonzo Menifield - Light heavyweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne - Women's strawweight

EARLY PRELIMS

Manel Kape vs Ode Osbourne - Flyweight

Miles Johns vs Anderson Dos Santos - Bantamweight

Victoria Leonardo vs Melissa Gato - Flyweight

Johnny Munoz vs Jamey Simmons - Bantamweight