UFC 263 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 (and the rest) online

The Octagon action heads to Arizona this weekend with a tantalising middleweight rematch as the main event. Read on to discover how to find a UFC 263 live stream and watch Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2, plus the rest of the card online with ESPN+ having exclusive coverage in the US.

Watch UFC 263: live stream Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Date: Saturday, June 12 Early Prelims: 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm BST / 8.30am AEST (Sun) Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sun)/ 10am AEST (Sun) Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) Venue: The Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona, USA Live stream: ESPN Plus (US) / BT Sport (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)

The headline act sees Israel 'The Last Stylebender" Adesanya place his Middleweight title on the line against Marvin Vettori.

The pair first met back in 2018 in a fight that went the distance, with a split decision handing Adesanya the win in a fight that could have gone either way.

It's something of a mega bill in Arizona, with the card also featuring a second much-anticipated rematch title fight, with a re-run of one of 2020's best fights in Dieveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno for the UFC Flyweight title, while the event also heralds the return of one of MMA's biggest stars, with Nate Diaz back in the Octagon.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream and watch UFC 263 online - plus key details like the Adesanya vs Vettori 2 time, and the cheapest way to get a UFC live stream on Saturday.

Don't miss out: get a UFC live stream for every Fight Night and PPV event

UFC 263 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 in the US

How to live stream UFC 263 without PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe - probably because it's on during the middle of the night! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Even better news...you can actually watch absolutely FREE in certain regions (we can confirm that is the case in Germany, Austria and Spain, for example). That's thanks to a 30-day free trial, that you can take advantage of if you've never had a subscription before.View Deal

How to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2: live stream UFC 263 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now, and the great news is that despite its mega line up of fights, this weekend's UFC 263 action won't be a PPV event in the UK! You'll need to tune into BT Sport 1 for all the action from Vegas, with coverage beginning on the channel with their build-up preview show at 12.30am on Saturday night followed by coverage of the prelims at 1am ahead of the main show at 3am in the early hours of Sunday morning. Adesanya and Vettori are expected to enter the Octagon after 5am. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days - and don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. You can also access your BT Sport subscription or monthly pass from overseas if you're away from home. To do that you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.



Don't miss: how to watch a Euros 2021 live stream

Adesanya vs Vettori 2: live stream UFC 263 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream in Canada this month. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, June 12.

UFC 263 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 online in Australia

You'll find UFC 263 and Adesanya vs Vettori 2 available on PPV in Australia, with the main provider being Foxtel Main Event and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday, June 13 which means you won't have to get up early to catch the main event. Adesanya and Vettori are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 1.30 pm AEST. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass .

Adesanya vs Vettori 2 live stream: how to watch UFC 263 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers a Adesanya vs Vettori live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, June 13 to get all the action. The headline Adesanya vs Vettori 2 fight is expected any time from 3.30pm NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Adesanya vs Vettori 2 takes place at UFC 263, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 12. The UFC 263 early prelim card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 11.30pm BST / 8.30am AEST (Sun), with the prelims kicking off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sun)/ 10am AEST (Sun).

This main Adesanya vs Vettori 2 card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with the two MMA stars expected to enter the Octagon from around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST.

Adesanya vs Vettori 2 preview and predictions

Vettori will need no encouragement for this rematch. Left devastated after the judges decision went against him three years ago, the Italian remains adamant to this day that he deserved the victory and not Adesanya, and has longed for a rematch ever since.

Adesanya has dominated the 185 pounds division since that fight and stands as the favourite to win here. Nevertheless, the Last Stylebender's bid to move up to light heavyweight and win a second championship was denied by Jan Blachowicz, and with it came the loss of the Nigerian-born fighter's perfect record. It remains to be seen how badly that ill-fated attempt to step up may have effected the confidence of a previously cocksure competitor.

Who is Israel Adesanya?

Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident Israel Adesanya made a lightning ascent through the UFC ranks, going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years.

Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender, the huge anime fan claimed his middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and has since made two successful defences.

An attempt to claim the light middleweight title in March at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the near future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion.

Despite that defeat, the 31-year-old has a mightily impressive 20-1 career record with an 9-1 in the Octagon. All of those eight UFC victories have come since February 2018.

Who is Marvin Vettori?

Currently number 3 in the UFC middleweight rankings, Trento-born Vettori boasts a 17-3-1 (Win-Loss-Draw) record.

A former Venator FC Welterweight champ, since his defeat to Adesanya in 2018, Vettori has gone on to notch up five straight wins.

Adesanya vs Vettori 2 latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite his recent defeat to Jan Blachowicz, Adesanya remains the favourite to retain his middleweight title at 4/11, with Vettori coming in at 2/1.

Adesanya vs Vettori 2: recent results

Adesanya's last appearance came in March, with his lightweight title challenge ending in defeat to Jan Blachowicz after the judges scored unanimously in favour of the Polish champ.

Vettori's last octagon appearance meanwhile came in April, with a lopsided decision over Kevin Holland that earned him the title shot and a chance of finally exacting revenge against Adesanya.

UFC 263 full card and highlights

The Adesanya vs Vetorri 2 fight tops a stacked UFC 263 bill that also sees a second title fight rematch, with Dieveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno set to resume hostilities for the UFC Flyweight title.

For many MMA fight fans, however, Saturday's main draw comes in the form of the return of one of the sport's biggest stars, with Nate Diaz back in the Octagon for a welterweight showdown with Leon Edwards.

The fight had originally been due to be a co-headline bout on the UFC 262 card, only for it to be dropped following an injury in training to Diaz.

Full UFC 263 card for Saturday, June 12.

MAIN CARD

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Dieveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

PRELIMS

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

EARLY PRELIMS

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier