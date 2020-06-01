UFC 250 live stream: how to watch Nunes vs Spencer online from anywhere

The UFC, or Ultimate Fighting Championship, has helped paved the way for the return of live sport in America and around the world. As other major leagues begin to establish their restart dates after the Covid-19 pandemic, let's not forget that UFC and its mercurial boss, Dana White, got things rolling at the beginning of May - and probably would have done so sooner, if his outlandish private island proposal had gone through. Now, it's time for UFC to return to the spiritual home of all things pugilistic - Las Vegas. Here's how to live stream UFC 250 online this June and watch Nunes vs Spencer in the headline fight from anywhere in the world.

UFC 250 cheat sheet UFC 250 takes place on Saturday, June 6 in Las Vegas. The main card featuring Nunes vs Spencer is scheduled to get underway at 7pm local time (PT), which is 10pm ET and 3am BST on Sunday, June 7 in the UK. American readers wanting to cut to the chase need only know that ESPN+ will be the place to watch the fight.

Our guide will also give details of the full card for UFC 250 and tell you about the key timings for the evening's Octagon action - including the Nunes vs Spencer start time in countries like Canada, the UK and Australia.

31-year-old Brazilian Amanda Nunes (19-4) enters the fight as the clear favorite, holding not one but two UFC belts - in the women's featherweight and bantamweight divisions.

The clash against 29-year-old Felicia Spencer (8-1) will be a featherweight fight and the Canadian remains something of an unknown, with just nine professional fights to her name - only three of which have been in the UFC ranks.

Just as intriguing is the venue itself, which is the new UFC Apex compound opened in July 2019. Las Vegas officials have green-lighted a number of forthcoming fights for the venue, which will be the biggest events to take place at the complex yet - previously, Dana White's Contender Series has been filmed at the venue.

As with previous UFC bouts, UFC 250 is easiest to watch via ESPN+ in the US, where you can save over 25% with a combined UFC 250 and ESPN+ pass. Intrigued? Here's how to watch UFC 250 and live stream Nunes vs Spencer online from anywhere in the world.

Live stream UFC 250 online with ESPN+ in the US

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the biggest MMA fights around. That means it's your one and only place to watch UFC 249 tonight, when the latest promo materials having Nunes vs Spencer starting at around 10pm ET (7pm PT) . Your options for watching the event depend on whether or not you have already dived in and bought a subscription to ESPN+. If you haven't, then the obvious way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98 - orders are already open. While that might sound like a lot, it's not just getting you the UFC 250 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone) - a savings of over 25% in total. On top of being able to stream this June's event, a subscription to ESPN+ also opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Watch Nunes vs Spencer: live stream UFC 250 in Canada

Canadian UFC fans have an extra incentive to tune in to UFC 250, as Felicia 'FeeNom' Spencer originally hails from Montreal. The fight is scheduled to be a PPV event, with most major cable providers now offering the fight for purchase - Shaw Direct, for instance, currently has it live for CA$64.99, and you can find a full list of Canadian providers of the fight here. Start times for the main card are the same as in the US, so 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer live stream: UK time and how to watch UFC 250 online

In the UK (and Ireland), BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC. The good news for subscribers is that UFC main events like UFC 250 are increasingly shown on the network without having to splash out extra, which is a real win considering how much they cost on PPV in other countries around the world. The main Nunes vs Spencer card is scheduled to start at 3am BST on the morning of Sunday, June 7 on BT Sport 1 - prelim coverage goes on-air at 1am, Additionally, BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which allows you to watch full UFC main cards at your convenience. Which is usually pretty handy, given the less than sociable start times of UFC events in the UK. BT Sport coverage of UFC 250 will also be available via the BT Sport app and on its website . And don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to the £25 Monthly Pass.

How to watch UFC 250 live: stream Nunes vs Spencer in Australia

For anyone over in Australia, the place to head for UFC 250 is Foxtel Main Event. Orders are now open with pricing set at $54.95 as with previous events. Things get underway in Australia on Sunday, June 7 from 12pm AEST. However, you'll also be to watch selected parts of the UFC 250 card for much less via over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a FREE 14-day trial and (when things get back to normal) is also home to every AFL and NRL match Down Under.

Watch UFC 250 online: live stream Amanda Nunes vs Felicity Spencer in New Zealand

Fans based in New Zealand are able to catch June's major MMA brawl over on Sky Arena, which is now taking bookings. Similar to most other TV platforms, UFC 250 is a pay-per-view and costs $39.95 for access to the main card (prelims aren't included). The UFC 250 start time in New Zealand is set for 2pm local time on Sunday, June 7.

UFC 250 full card: latest fight news

As previously mentioned, the coronavirus pandemic has already seriously impacted the UFC 250 fight card and led to multiple changes. All information was correct at time of publication but is subject to alteration.

Main card

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer (women's UFC Featherweight Championship)

Co-Main Event: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs Sean O’Malley

Prelims

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Early prelims

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

What does a UFC fan get with their ESPN+ subscription?

