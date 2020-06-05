UFC 250: all you need to know about Nunes vs Spencer and the rest of the card

The UFC hits a new milestone this weekend with its 250th main event with Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer set to take centre stage. Read on to discover the stories and narratives surrounding this auspicious MMA event - UFC 250.

UFC 250 - where and when? UFC 250 will take place behind closed doors on Saturday, June 6 at the UFC Apex complex in Las Vegas. Early prelim coverage will start at around 8pm ET / 5pm PT and for those in the UK 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday. For the main card, the time to tune in will be 12am ET, 9pm PT and 5am BST. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

The second major UFC event to take place following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic offers up another stacked bill with its headline act seeing two-division Brazilian champ Nunes put her featherweight crown at risk against Canada’s Spencer.

All eyes will be on Nunes, who is also the bantamweight champ and has won her last 10 fights in a row.

However, there's plenty more to enjoy besides the main event. Read on to discover all you need to know about UFC 250 or, if you just want to know where to watch the event from your corner of the globe, head straight on over to our UFC 250 live stream info page.

Who are Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer?

Now widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound female MMA fighter of all time, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion and only the third person to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Having made her octagon debut in 2013, the striker from Baha, Brazil, confirmed her status as the most feared fighter in women’s MMA with her first round dispatch of the seemingly unstoppable Cris Cyborg in 2018. She currently holds a professional record of 19 wins against four defeats and is on a run of 10 consecutive wins.

Felicia Spencer is only five years into her UFC career but has built up a formidable reputation, submitting Megan Anderson in her debut. Having seen her unbeaten record wiped out with a defeat to the aforementioned Cris Cyborg at UFC 240, the Canadian bounced back with an impressive win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos earlier this year.

Who is the favorite to win the Nunes vs Spencer fight?

Having not lost since 2014, bookies unsurprisingly have Nunes marked out as the strong favourite to win the fight outright with the Lioness odds-on to maintain her winning streak.

When did Nunes and Spencer last step into the ring?

Nunes’ last visit to the Octagon was a bantamweight bout against Dutch star Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 which ended in an unanimous decision in the Lioness’ favour. Its been some time since her last featherweight fight however, with her career-defining win over Cris Cyborg back in December 2018 her last showing at this weight.

Spencer’s last action was her emphatic first round ground and pound TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos during Fight Night 169 back in March this year.

What are the other highlights from UFC 250?

The bumper card also features three key men’s bantamweight battles that will shape the title race for the 135-pound division.

The biggest of those is Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen, with Sterling looking like the no.1 contender for the title after Henry Cejudo ceded the belt last month. Sandhagen is an unpredictable, unorthodox opponent, and presents a real risk for Sterling’s title aspirations.

Meanwhile, in the same division, the reliably entertaining “Suga” Sean O’Malley returns to the ring for a match up with veteran former WEC Bantamweight Champion Eddie Wineland.

How to watch UFC 250 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Over in the US trying to track down the perfect UFC 250 stream? ESPN+ has had the exclusive rights for the past year meaning it is the one place to watch it. There are two options on cost, completely depending on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. That gets you both the UFC 250 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). Your other option is to just simply buy access to UFC 250 for $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, June 6 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

With the show now back on the road, following the Covid-19 lockdown, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

The UFC 250 card in full:

Main Card

· Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer; Women's featherweight championship

· Raphael Assunção vs. Cody Garbrandt; Bantamweight

· Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen; Bantamweight

· Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin; Welterweight

· Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley; Bantamweight

Prelims

· Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper; Featherweight

· Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert; Middleweight

· Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher; Bantamweigh

· Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price; Welterweight

· Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo; Middleweight

Early prelims

· Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga; Flyweight

· Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark; Light Heavyweight