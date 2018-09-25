UFC 229 live stream: how watch Khabib vs McGregor online from anywhere

UFC 229 - when and where? UFC 229 takes place the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 6. The main event will take place at around 10pm ET, which means 7pm PT, 3am BST and midday AEST on Sunday.

Conor McGregor is back in the octagon of UFC for the first time since his boxing defeat to Floyd Mayweather last year, and his return against Khabib Nurmagomedov could be a classic. So make sure you follow this guide to find out how you can live stream UFC 229.

It's now been nearly two years since we've seen McGregor in a UFC clash and although he is only 30 years old, he'll be determined to prove he's not a spent force in the sport he's done so much to help grow. While the Dubliner enters the fight with three career defeats to his name, opponent Khabib carries a perfect 26-0 professional record, making his credentials plain to see.

While the Russian will want to drag the lightweight duel into a wrestling match, McGregor will hope to keep a distance and deliver his deadly strikes. The contrast in styles and calibre of the fighters – not to mention the personal animosity between them – means we could be in for a true classic in Vegas.

With that duel in store, plus an enticing undercard featuring Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis and Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes among others, UFC 229 is one not to be be missed. Read on to find out how you can watch this tasty MMA action from anywhere in the world using our VPN and live stream guide.

Live stream UFC 229 from anywhere in the world

UFC 229 live stream with the UFC Fight Pass (for free!)

UFC Fight Pass

The UFC has taken airing its fights into its own hands and the result is the UFC Fight Pass. This is a super simple way to pay up front and gain access to all your favourite UFC content from live fights to training videos and even behind the scenes content. The best part is that Fight Pass offers a FREE seven-day trial. That means, if you've not used it already, you can watch Khabib vs McGregor and the rest of UFC 229 for free using this trial. Then you just pay $9.99/£5.99 per month for access, or commit to a six-month contract and pay $8.99/£5.49, or a 12-month contract and pay only $7.99/£4.99 per month. Fight Pass lets you personalise your experience by following your favourite fighters and works across devices from smartphones and tablets (Android and iOS) to smartboxes and consoles.

How to watch UFC 229 Khabib vs McGregor: US live stream

Either cable or go for Fight Pass

For US cable and satellite subscribers, the options to watch are many with the fight aired on FS1, DirectTV, at&t, VerizonFios, Comcast, Dish, Cox and many more. Check out the service you use to see if it's being shown. And if you have one but are out of territory, then read the information above to find out more about how to use a VPN to watch UFC.

If you're a cord cutter or don't bother with cable these days, then the obvious option is the UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 229: Canada live stream

Fight Pass is the best option in Canada

Canada's Sports Net which usually airs a lot of UFC won't have UFC 229. That means that the cheapest way to live stream UFC 229 is via the Fight Pass.

Pay-per-view on BellMTS is an option as well. But at $64.99, we don't know why you wouldn't go for the much cheaper UFC TV option instead.

How to watch the McGregor fight with a UK live stream

Watch UFC 229 on BT Sport 2

The Khabib vs McGregor fight at UFC 229 will be aired live in the UK on BT Sport. The coverage of the main card title fight will start at around 3am, so don't forget the coffee and snacks. It will be aired in HD to all devices capable of running the broadcast. That means not only via TV but also using the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets and computers. BT subscriber out of the UK at the moment, then you can always use a VPN to tune in.

How to watch UFC 229: Australia live stream