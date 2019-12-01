Two games for £30? PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games get bundle offer at Argos

Looking to pick up some console games in the Cyber Monday deals? Then this offer from Argos could be the ticket.

Argos is offering two console games for just £30 from a selected range that covers PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for some of the best console game deals in the US.)

Just some of the games included in this offer are Assassin's Creed Origins, Far Cry 5, Rage 2 and Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle. They may not be the best games of recent years – well, depending who you ask – but it's still a great offer for two console titles.

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Cyber Monday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Here's a selection of the best console games on offer in the US:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition | PS4 | $69.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $20 on the deluxe edition of the newly released Fallen Order, which includes a cosmetic skin for BD-1 and Stinger Mantis, a digital art book, and “Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos.View Deal

Borderlands 3: PS4 | $59.99 $30 at Amazon

Borderlands 3 only released a few months ago, so picking the title up for just $30 is a bargain this Cyber Monday.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | PS4 | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

The Outer Worlds only released last month in October, so to grab the game for under $35 is pretty good - plus, you save $25 in the process. Bargain.View Deal

Need For Speed Heat | PS4 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

NFS Heat has only been out a month, so grabbing the title for under $40 is a great deal - saving you $20 off the RRP That's before taking into account that it's the best we've seen the series to date.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man | PS4 | $39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy

Spider-Man on PS4 has never been cheaper than it is right now, and this is a great price for a top game which seems you spinning webs around New York City.View Deal

Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Nintendo Switch | $49.94 at Walmart

One of the Switch's launch titles, and still one of the most impressive games on the console, Breath of the Wild is a great deal at Walmart right now, with $10 off the regular price.View Deal

Pokémon Sword or Shield | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.99 at eBay

Pick either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, and save $12 at eBay. Usually these newly released games would set you back roughly $60 but you can pick one up for less than $50 in this Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for Xbox One $69 $49 at Walmart

Discover a new Star Wars story set in the aftermath of Episode III's Jedi Purge, when an outcast Jedi rises from hiding to take on the new Empire. The game includes bonus in-game items exclusive to Walmart, and the $20 off discount lasts until December 6.View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.