Tottenham vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online today

With both teams chasing a place in the top four and Champions League qualification, there's plenty at stake in North London tonight as Friday night football returns in style. Read on as we explain how to get Tottenham vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world today - including for free!

Watch Tottenham vs Man United for free Today's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 8.00pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off at the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For those without Sky, you can watch all of Sky's remaining Premier League matches on a commitment-free basis with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - currently £10 off, it breaks down to just 40p a match! In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch it on NBCSN today.

Tottenham currently sit eighth in the Premier League tableand come into the match looking to improve upon their pre-lockdown form, while United are in fifth - just one place and three points behind Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were revitalised following the January transfer window, with Portuguese signing Bruno Fernandes spearheading a climb up the table which saw them go on a run of 11 matches unbeaten in all competitions prior to the enforced break.

There's plenty of pride at stake for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, too, who will be facing his former side, and will be keen to prevent his Old Trafford successor from becoming only the second manager to do the double over him – the first being his former star midfielder, Frank Lampard.

How to watch Tottenham vs United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Tottenham vs Man United live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's big Tottenham vs Man United match.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Man United live stream in the UK

Friday's second evening game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from North London beginning at 8pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches broadcated by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is some 60+, so it breaks down to less than 50p a game when you do the sums. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Tottenham vs United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham vs United: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Spurs vs United is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Tottenham vs United for free today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

Live stream Tottenham vs Man United for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Spurs and Man Utd, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on Saturday, June 20.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Tottenham vs Man United live at 7.15am NZST on the morning of Saturday, June 20. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Tottenham vs United online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Spurs vs Man United kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Saturday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Tottenham vs Man United: latest team news and H2H results

Fit-again forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are both expected to start against United today; however, Dele Alli is banned for a social media post mocking the coronavirus crisis. Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is set to undergo a late fitness test and could potentially be involved.

Man U boss Solskjaer has a welcome selection problem, with a fully fit squad to choose from, including Paul Pogba. United fans will be itching to see how the mercurial French midfielder can be utilised alongside Fernandes.

Man United have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions between these two sides, with Tottenham claiming a lone victory.