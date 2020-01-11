Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online from anywhere

With a comfortable-looking 13-point cushion at the top of the table, Liverpool's procession to their first Premier League title seems somewhat inevitable, even at this early stage of the season. But can Tottenham's revival under Jose claim its biggest result so far? Read on for our guide to getting a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream - no matter where on Earth you are.

Liverpool are really on a roll right now, as illustrated perfectly by Jurgen Klopp resting the majority of his regular starters last week in their FA Cup clash against local rivals Everton, yet still managing to win in somewhat routine style.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on Saturday, January 11, with kick-off at 5.30pm GMT in the UK, which is 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT in the US, and 4.30am AEDT on Monday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Nevertheless, with fixtures against Man United and Wolves in the coming weeks, along with this potentially tricky encounter against a Mourinho-led Spurs, things may look a little different by the end of the month.

That said, the honeymoon period is well and truly over for Mourinho, with some middling results in recent weeks. With the hammer blow this week of news that captain and goal machine Harry Kane is now on a mounting Spurs injury list until April, a good result against the league leaders will provide much needed cover from gathering clouds over north London.

Klopp is set to revert to his strongest side for this trip to Spurs, while Mourinho will need to draw upon fringe players from his depleted squad. It looks like a tough proposition for the home side, but the opportunity to undo Liverpool's incredible unbeaten one is a challenge that the artist formerly known as The Special One will relish.

It's shaping up to be a fascinating encounter - check out our guide below on how to obtain a Tottenham vs Liverpool live stream, regardless of where you are in the world. And to find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to stream Tottenham vs Liverpool live in the UK

This game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 5pm and kick-off coming half-an-hour later. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week and the best value coming if you go for a whole month. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Liverpool in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game between Spurs and Liverpool. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 6.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Spurs vs Liverpoool in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for today's match between Liverpool and Spurs, with coverage starting as 11pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.