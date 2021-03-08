Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy could be coming to Xbox and PS5

If you’re planning on checking out Square Enix’s rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy anytime soon, you might get a fresh new package with the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy, which was spotted on the Microsoft Store by a Resetera user before a swift removal.

Before being removed from the Microsoft Store, the listing stated that the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy will release on March 18, and feature Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The first two games were developed by Crystal Dynamics, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider was outsourced to Eidos Montreal.

While nothing is confirmed, the fact that the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy was so hastily removed could suggest that it was accidentally uploaded before Microsoft made an official announcement.

New year, same Lara

A re-release for the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy does make a lot of sense, especially if they present an opportunity for the (already graphically impressive) games to take advantage of current-generation console hardware like higher framerates, 4K resolution and potentially even improved lighting on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy reimagines Lara Croft’s origin story, with each game forcing her to overcome gruelling feats of endurance in hostile environments filled with heavily armed cultist militias, supernatural phenomena and naturally, a whole bunch of tombs that need raiding.

If it’s real, then, the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy could be a way for Square Enix to save face after Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers game didn’t quite live up to expectations.

That’s perfectly okay with us, though, as the rebooted Tomb Raider Trilogy is a seriously enjoyable romp with its grittier approach to the Uncharted action platforming formula, a more humanized Lara and swathes of gorgeous, exotic environments.