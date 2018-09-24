Tokina announces premium 50mm f/1.4 standard prime

Tokina has announced a new 50mm f/1.4 fast prime lens, the first of a new line of premium lenses designed for high-end DSLRs.

The lenses in the series will have an 'Opera' designation, and, according to Tokina, are designed to complement recent high-resolution full-frame DSLRs.

The new Tokina Opera 50mm f/1.4 FF incorporates Tokina's latest advancements in optical engineering and electronic design. This sees the lens feature ring-shaped ultrasonic motors that promises fast and quiet operation, while it also features Tokina's new ELR lens coating technology.

The Opera 50mm f/1.4 FF has a 9-blade rounded aperture diaphragm for smooth bokeh, while the Nikon mount version of the lens incorporates an electric diaphragm more accurate and precise aperture control.

A nice touch is the BH-726 lens hood that's included with the lens, which includes a filter window incorporated into the design – it's handy for quick access to the filters, allowing polarizers or other filters to be rotated.

The Tokina Opera 50mm f/1.4 FF will be available in Canon EF and Nikon F fits from November, priced at $949 – UK and Australian pricing is to be confirmed.