Tirreno-Adriatico live stream 2021: how to watch UCI WorldTour cycling from anywhere

Restored to seven stages and its traditional mid-March slot, the 56th edition of the Race of the Two Seas - those being the Tyrrhenian off Italy's western coast and the Adriatic in the east - once again serves as the preparation ground for the prestigious La Classicissima next weekend. The race has attracted star sprinters and Grand Tour specialists, with Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) down to defend his crown. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are right now.

The 1,104.1km route cuts through the central Italian regions of Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo and Le Marche, beginning with a 156km sprinter-friendly opening stage that both starts and finishes at the Tuscany beach resort of Lido di Camaiore, a regular feature on the Giro d'Italia. The Slovakian speedster Peter Sagan is one of the star names on the start list, and will be making his long-awaited first appearance of 2021 because of Covid.

The terrain gets lumpier and hillier over the next few days, with Stages 4 featuring a summit finish at Prati di Tivo, a 14.5km ascent with an average gradient of seven per cent - and that's after the riders come over the top of Forca di Arrone, Sella di Corno and Passo Capannelle.

Some of the elite talents challenging Yates for GC supremacy are Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana-Premier Tech), making for an incredibly strong lineup.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live stream online

Best of all, you can watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live stream in loads of countries, but prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book.

Anyone in Italy can watch for free on RaiSport, cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, and those in France can get the race on L'Equipe TV.

If you're a resident of Italy, Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Our latest 2021 testing showed our recommended VPN working well on these platforms from abroad, and we'll be sure to confirm for this race as soon as it's underway.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from anywhere

2021 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tirreno-Adriatico coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The racing begins at 12.30pm GMT each day. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Tirreno-Adriatico with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Prepare for some early mornings though, because the racing begins at around 5am ET / 2am PT each day. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Tirreno-Adriatico Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. The racing begins at around 9pm AEDT each evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico: live stream cycling in Canada

You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Tirreno-Adriatico live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. As in the US, brace yourself for some very early mornings, with each stage of the race scheduled to start at around 5am ET / 2am PT. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2021: schedule and start times