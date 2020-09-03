Time's running out to grab an astonishing deal on the leading cheap VPN

Sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but one of the most attractive VPN offers on the planet is soon to come to its crushing conclusion.

For months we've marvelled at how VPN provider Surshark has managed to keep prices so low while maintaining quality so high - a fully functioning and feature-packed virtual private network for the effective price of less than $2/£2/AU$3 per month.

But on Wednesday, September 9 it all ends. Surfshark is finally taking away its market-leading pricing. What it will rise to, we don't yet know - we're just keeping our fingers crossed that it will keep the costs down below its direct competitors like NordVPN (from $3.71/pm) and ExpressVPN (from $6.67/pm). Only time will tell.

So if you want to take advantage of one of the finest VPN deals we've ever seen, we suggest that you act quickly - more details below.

This super cheap Surfshark VPN deal in full:

Surfshark VPN | 24 months | $47.76 USD | 83% off

There's a reason why we rank Surfshark as our second best VPN provider in the world, and we'll tell you more about why below. But the fact it has a 30-day money-back guarantee and offers unlimited devices per one account, makes it undeniably excellent value. $1.99/£1.49/AU$2.79 per month is a tiny amount to sort out your next two years of VPN needs, cybersecurity and unblocking geo-restricted content. Offer ends: Wednesday, September 9

Is Surfshark a good VPN provider?

Surfshark has topped our guide to the best cheap VPN providers for a while now, and we suspect it will continue to do so even after the price hike. Yes, a lot of that is down to the very clear reason of its pricing, but it wouldn't be top of that list if it didn't have the quality to back things up.

If your concern is streaming, we've found that Surfshark easily unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and plenty more from overseas, as well as a multitude of sports streaming services. It has 1,700+ servers in more than 60 countries meaning there's a whole new world of content for you.

If privacy is your main reason for a VPN, the provider has plenty of technical features such as AES-256 encryption, OpenVPN and IKEv2 support, a no-logs policy, and a kill switch to protect you if your connection drops.

And one of Surfshark's key plus points is its sheer usability. In our testing we found that it has a really straightforward, friendly interface that makes it easy to install and operate. And, if you do run in to trouble, 24/7 live chat support is on hand to solve your problems.

If you need more information on the provider, make sure you check out our full Surfshark review.