Three has regained its place at the front of the field for bargain big data SIM only deals

You've just invested in a brand new SIM-free phone, or maybe your contract has ended but you've formed a sentimental attachment to the phone you've been lugging around for the past two years. No matter your situation, you need a new SIM only deal.

You could just grab the cheapest SIMO possible and be done with it, or you could go big and live in big data luxury. Considering how affordable big data SIM only deals have become recently, its not so much a question of "can I afford more data?" as much as "why haven't I gone for this before?" And once again, it's the Three network that's leading the way.

We've highlighted the stand out options when it comes to the big data SIMs on the market. Ranging from incentive-filled unlimited data to super cheap cashback options, there's an option for everyone.

These big data SIM only deals in full:

Smarty | 30-day contract | Unlimited data | Unlimited texts and calls | £25p/m + £25 Amazon Gift Card + 2nd month free

Smarty is a bit of a hidden gem when it comes to unlimited data, let us tell you why. It costs the same as most other unlimited offers - £25 a month but it comes with a few very worthwhile incentives. First, it is a 30 day contract, so you're not tied in to the whole year. Secondly, exclusive to TechRadar readers your second month is free and finally, on top of all of that, you get a £25 Amazon voucher with this SIMO. Really, what's not to love here?

12 months | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £27 per month

We know that for some, EE is the only conceivable option when it comes to SIMO - who doesn't want the UK's fastest 4G speeds after all? If you fall into that group, then this is the best SIM only deal out there for you. We really like this effort from the usually-overpriced EE (although we liked it even more when it came with a free pair of Beats headphones a short time ago). You can also cash in on 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months BT Sport app access.

12 months | 22GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Effectively £12.75 per month | £99 cashback by redemption

This is the cheapest way to get a big data SIM only deal right now. Well, its the cheapest if you don't mind going through a bit of a palaver. The contract will cost you £21 a month but it comes with £99 cashback by redemption. That means that in your 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th month of your contract you can claim back part of the money. If you don't mind the hassle, this is the contract to go for.

