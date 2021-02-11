This wireless headphones deal slashes the Jabra Elite 45h to lowest price

Finding a pair of great wireless headphones can be an expensive endeavor, but these fantastic deals from Amazon on the Jabra Elite 45h prove you don't have to break the bank.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the on-ear headphones from $99 to $69, saving you $30.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can save £28 on the Jabra Elite 45h, which have been reduced from £89 to £61 at Amazon. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra headphones prices in your region.)

Save $30 - These brilliant on-ear headphones are among the best value wireless headphones we've ever tested. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality.View Deal

Save £28 - You can also save on these excellent wireless headphones in the UK, with the biggest savings to be had on the Black and Gold Beige models. If you prefer one of the other colors available, you can still save £20, though.View Deal

The Jabra Elite 45h are a great choice if you're looking for wireless headphones and you're on a strict budget.

They combine Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 40mm full-range dynamic drivers and a smattering of physical push-button controls in a wireless on-ear frame. Faux leather and memory foam, combined with winningly un-creaky plastic, make for a comfortable fit (even if the earpads themselves absorb ear-heat quite quickly and then give it straight back).

There’s voice control available from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Jabra’s Sound+ control app even walks you through a brief hearing test to establish exactly how the EQs should be set to best suit your ears. By the standards of overtly affordable headphones, the Elite 45h are feature-packed.

And who’s about to argue with 50 hours of battery life from a single charge? There are very few headphones around, at any price, that can challenge that figure – and these wireless headphones will go for another 10 hours after just 15 minutes of USB-C charging.

Best of all, the Elite 45h sound quite a lot more expensive than they are. They don’t emphasize any part of the frequency range, they uncover plenty of detail, they’re punchily controlled and an all-around fully enthusiastic listen – which ought to make them sound like worthy of anyone’s money.

