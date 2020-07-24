This Virgin broadband deal offers mega speeds, Amazon vouchers and major price drops

Normally Virgin is a provider that goes big on pricey bills, matching the likes of BT and Sky for most expensive broadband deals around. But right now Virgin is taking a break from all of that, offering one of the best value promotions out there.

Sign up for Virgin's M100 plan, offering speeds averaging 108Mb and you'll just have to pay £24 a month. For the price, those are the best speeds you'll get from fibre broadband deals right now with everything else offering roughly half the speeds.

On top of the obvious benefits of pricing and mega speeds, Virgin has one final tempting factor - a £75 Amazon voucher thrown in. That will have you well primed for the now slightly delayed Amazon Prime Day.

You can find out more about this Virgin broadband deal below:

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



