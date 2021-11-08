This unmissable Disney Plus deal is its biggest ever price cut

To celebrate its initial launch two years ago, Disney Plus is celebrating Disney Plus Day on November 12. And to kick the party off early, a practically unheard of Disney Plus deal has launched for a limited time only.

From now until November 14, new subscribers around the world can sign up for one whole month of streaming magic for the discounted rate of just $1.99 / £1.99 / AU$1.99.

With a rolling monthly plan usually setting Disney fans back $7.99 a month, that's a saving of 75% (depending on where you are around the world), and enough time to blitz through all the content you want to watch before cancelling your subscription if you don't wish to pay the full amount.

Alongside the Disney Plus price drop, there will be a whole host of exciting arrivals on the House of Mouse streaming service, including the premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, and the festive reimagining of a holiday classic, Home Sweet Home Alone.

Make the most of this rare Disney Plus deal - it will disappear again come Sunday, November 14 - and find out how much you can get it for where you are, as well as what other new titles will be available to stream on November 12 for Disney Plus Day.

Limited time only Disney Plus deal in full:

What can I watch on Disney Plus Day?

In this global celebration of Disney Plus, subscribers can enjoy new content across all Disney Plus' hubs. That includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as Star on Disney Plus for those outside of the US.

Marvel fans can enjoy the arrival of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings following its theatrical release in early September, as well as being able to watch Jungle Cruise as it leaves Disney Plus Premier Access and is made available for all subscribers to stream.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

For those who are a fan of Disney and Disney Pixar's short films, they will be in an abundance, including Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from Pixar's summer hit, Luca, and Oscar-winning shorts Feast and Paperman. That's on top of the debut of the much loved Frozen Fever. If that wasn't enough Frozen for you, Olaf Presents features that snowman we all know and love as he recreates some of those classic tales from Disney's vault.

For those who love to learn more about the natural world, new episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also be released in celebration of Disney Plus Day, while the miniseries Dopesick will become available to stream on Star in the UK, Australia, Canada, and other international markets.

That's on top of a number of specials for keen Star Wars and Marvel fans, and a festive reboot of the Christmas classic as Archie Yates stars in Home Sweet Home Alone.

What is the Disney Plus deal rate where you are?